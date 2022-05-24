Liverpool boss Klopp voted LMA Manager of the Year ahead of Man City's Guardiola

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has been named Manager of the Year by the League Managers Association (LMA).

The Reds boss was given the honour despite his side coming in second in the Premier League behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Liverpool have already claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this term and could go on to win a treble of trophies as they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final this week.

What award did Klopp win?

Klopp was given the The Sir Alex Ferguson trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year as the LMA awards were announced on Tuesday.

Congratulations to @LFC Manager Jürgen Klopp for winning The Sir Alex Ferguson trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year #LMAAnnualAwards

That is not the only accolade he was given, however, as he was also announced as the winner of the Premier League Manager of the Year.

What did Klopp say when given the award?

The German manager thanked his fellow coaches for bestowing the award on him and acknowledged he had tough competition for the prize.

Klopp praised Steve Cooper in particular for guiding Nottingham Forest to the Championship play-off final, which will be played on Sunday, and the FA Cup quarter-finals where they lost out to Liverpool.

“Thank you to all my colleagues," Klopp said.

"For example, what Steve Cooper did at Nottingham is crazy.

"We had no idea we would consistently be that good. Now Real Madrid, we’ll give it a try."

