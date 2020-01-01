Liverpool boss Klopp provides Keita injury update ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers clash

The Guinea international is yet to feature for the Reds this year owing to injury and will not play a part against Wolves

manager Jurgen Klopp has provided Naby Keita injury update ahead of their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday evening.

The midfielder is yet to recover from a groin injury he picked up during the Reds’ warm-up ahead of their clash against on January 2.

Keita has missed his side’s last three games against , Hotspur and due to the injury.

Klopp has stated the Guinea international has not returned to training along with James Milner and will not feature against at Molineux Stadium.

“Millie is not in team training, Naby is not in team training and Shaq is not in team training. They will be all back soon,” Klopp said in a pre-match press conference.

The former man has made 12 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this season.