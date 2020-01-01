Liverpool boss Klopp issues Mane and Keita injury update ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash

The German tactician is hoping the African stars will be fit enough to feature against the league at New Meadow

manager Jurgen Klopp has provided Sadio Mane and Naby Keita injury update ahead of their tie against Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

Mane was forced off in the first half of their Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday after suffering a hamstring injury.

Klopp confirmed he has not received information from the medical team on the international, who has bagged 15 goals this season across all competitions.

“No, I think he [Mane] is in the scan in this moment. They didn’t call me out of the scan, so, no. [Fingers crossed], yes,” Klopp said in a pre-match press conference.

On the other hand, Keita has missed the Reds’ last four games, owing to a groin injury he suffered ahead of their match on January 2.

Klopp is hoping the Guinea international will return to training and play a part when they face the League One side.

“Naby, we will have to see. My information is that he will be part of training today and then we have to see,” he added.

“It was not too long, but how he looks and so on. For the boys that didn’t play longer than a half yesterday, today will be a very, very important session and kind of an intense session.

“It’s minus two [days] to the game so there is always intensity. We will see if he can be part of that completely – then he would be an option. If not, then not.”

Liverpool will hope to stretch their winning run when they take on Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the competition at New Meadow.