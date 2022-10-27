Liverpool boss Klopp escapes touchline ban but receives hefty fine for red card in Man City clash

Jurgen Klopp has learnt the punishment for his red card against Manchester City and he will be relieved to have avoided a touchline ban.

  • Reds boss sent off in 86th minute
  • FA confirmed £30,000 fine
  • But no touchline ban

WHAT HAPPENED? The pressure of yet another gripping clash between Liverpool and Manchester City was felt by everyone inside Anfield, none more so than Klopp. His remonstrations towards the match officials - one of the assistant referees in particular - earned him a red card and, after an investigation, the FA have confirmed his punishment.

WHAT THEY SAID: Writing in the official statement, the spokesperson for English football's governing body said: "Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC's Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October 2022. The manager accepted that his behaviour during the 86th minute was improper, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing. This sanction is subject to appeal by either Jurgen Klopp or The FA following receipt of the independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The avoidance of a touchline ban means that the German will be allowed to coach his side at the weekend as they welcome Leeds to Anfield in Saturday's late kick-off. Given the last result in the league - the defeat at Nottingham Forest - it might not be as easy an assignment as many Liverpool supporters expect.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Manchester City 2022-23Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp Liverpool 2022Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Liverpool Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? As mentioned, Leeds are Liverpool's next opponents when they travel to Merseyside at the weekend. Two tough games against Napoli in the Champions League and Tottenham in the Premier League follow the visit of Jesse Marsch's side.

