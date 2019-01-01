'Liverpool are the only team who can hurt us in the Premier League' - Aguero

While the Manchester derby still matters the most to City's all-time record goalscorer, he has admitted that Liverpool are worthy title rivals.

Sergio Aguero has admitted that are the only team who can "hurt" in the Premier League this season.

In an interview with France Football this week, Aguero was asked about Liverpool usurping as City's main challengers in recent years. Though he disagreed with the idea that Jurgen Klopp's side are now City's biggest antagonists – an accolade he still reserves for United – he did acknowledge that Liverpool are worthy title rivals.

"It may be the Clasico for television, but for us, the Clasico, it's the match against United," Aguero said in reference to City's impending visit to Anfield.

"Liverpool have always been a tough opponent. But when I arrived, the team we were fighting for the title was United.

"Initially, it was something strange in [Manchester] that City competes against United. Then there was . But these last four seasons, Liverpool have become a very strong team and are now fighting with us to win the Premier League.

"They are the only team in the league that can hurt us. They have been chasing a new league title for years.

"Last season, they didn't go all the way, so they are very motivated. This year, they are in front of us and will try to go to the end."

City travel to Anfield on Sunday, trailing Liverpool at the summit by six points. Their hosts are still unbeaten in domestic competition this term and have only dropped two points in the Premier League.

Last season, City edged the title by a single point despite Klopp's side finishing on a club record total of 97. Liverpool only suffered one defeat in the Premier League, against City at the Etihad, across the entire campaign.

Asked about the trip to Anfield on Sunday, Aguero said: "We know that this is a ground where it's very difficult to win, but we'll try to do it because it has been a long time since the club last won there. This will be a key match for the title."

City last won an Anfield in 2003, though they have won their last two games against Liverpool. The corresponding fixture last season ended in a goalless draw and points shared.