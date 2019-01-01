'Liverpool are handling the pressure' - Kuyt sees no cause for concern in title chase

The former Reds forward believes Jurgen Klopp's side are capable of sustaining a challenge for a first top-flight crown in 29 years

are “handling the pressure” of a Premier League title bid, says Dirk Kuyt, with Jurgen Klopp’s side showing no sign of buckling under the weight of expectation.

It was suggested at one stage that the Reds were feeling the strain, with a 10-point lead over whittled away to nothing.

With 29 years having passed since the Merseyside giants last secured the top-flight crown, critics were quick to suggest that a barren run would stretch into a third decade.

Kuyt, though, believes that Liverpool have been showing signs of encouragement, rather than concern, with an ability to grind out results proving that they have the stomach for a fight.

The former Reds forward said in the Evening Standard: “The pressure is always high in football, especially at Liverpool Football Club.

“But if you see the team, the way they cope with pressure so far, they score goals when they have to score goals.

“For example, a few months ago, the last-minute goal against , or the last game against - 1-1, it was not easy to turn that game into a 2-1 win and that’s when you can see a team can handle pressure.

“Liverpool at the moment are handling the pressure.

“At the end of the day, the season will be decided by very small details and that will make the difference to win or to lose.

“I don’t think I have to tell that to the players or to the coaching staff because they all have great experience and they know what it’s all about.

“All I can say is that I wish them all the best and great luck and I will support them from Holland.”

Kuyt believes the team spirit forged by Klopp will keep Liverpool in contention during the end of season run-in, with everyone at Anfield prepared to do their bit for the greater good.

The ex- international added: “Their strength is the team itself and they’re working and fighting together and that’s more than 11 players.

“Players who are coming in, players who are not playing every game, once they come in the game they can make a difference.

“All I can say is that I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to the next couple of months for Liverpool because so far I think they deserve a lot this season and let’s see how far they can go.”

Liverpool sit two points above defending champions City at present but have played a game more and could find themselves back in second spot by the time they return to action after the international break with a home date against Tottenham on Sunday.