‘Liverpool are a machine in the Mourinho mould’ – Carragher compares Reds to Chelsea title winners

An Anfield legend sees similarities between the side pieced together by Jurgen Klopp and that which worked under a Portuguese at Stamford Bridge

have become “a machine”, says Jamie Carragher, with similarities to be found between the Reds’ class of 2019-20 and the title-winning sides Jose Mourinho pieced together at .

The Blues once dominated the domestic scene in , with the arrival of a Portuguese coach seeing them become serial winners.

Those at Anfield are treading a similar path in the present, with Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs coming on the back of a success.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have also opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and are yet to come unstuck in that competition this season through 19 games.

They collected 97 points last term and could top that return en route to sealing a first top-flight title in 30 years.

Carragher believes a relentless charge towards the finishing post will deliver the most sought-after of trophies on Merseyside, with Klopp following in some illustrious footsteps.

The Reds legend told Sky Sports: "It's almost like [Liverpool] are a machine in some ways.

"The most surprising thing is that when Jurgen Klopp came in this team was end-to-end and you would love watching them play. There were goals at both ends and they were the most exciting team to watch in the Premier League.

"I didn't think that team was capable of getting to where they are now. I feel like I'm watching one of the teams I grew up watching like Graeme's [Souness]. They just continually win and they are like a machine.

"If you actually speak to Liverpool supporters, probably the most exciting football was two years ago. The actual football at Leicester was amazing, but in the main, this season they just get the job done and they almost look unstoppable.

"You think about comparing them to teams and Jose's Chelsea are an example. You can't stop them. The pace and the power is there at this moment.

"The performance at Leicester was that message to the whole of the Premier League. I just think that would have knocked the stuffing out of anyone who thought they had a chance of coming back.

"I think Man City's result at will have had a lot to do with that [Liverpool's win over Leicester]."

Liverpool built on a resounding 4-0 win over the Foxes by edging out Wolves in their most recent outing, with a solitary effort from Sadio Mane securing an 18th Premier League victory of the season.