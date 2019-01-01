Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave Arsenal if Emery stays

Sanchez Flores on the brink at Watford
Watford are considering a second managerial change in three months with Quique Sanchez Flores close to the sack, reports The Telegraph.
Sanchez Flores replaced Javi Gracia in September after a winless start to the season, but only has one win in nine league games. In light of Norwich's 2-0 victory against Everton at the weekend, Watford have slumped to the bottom of the table having collected eight points out of a possible 39.
The Hornets now face a crucial match against relegation rivals Southampton at the weekend. While Watford are unlikely to turn to a survival specialist like Tony Pulis or Sam Allardyce, the club hierarchy are worried that Sanchez Flores has made little improvement and defeat to Southampton could decide his fate.
Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave if Emery stays
Arsenal face uncertainty over the future of the club's star forwards
The Gunners fear that they could lose their best players if Unai Emery remains in charge next season, according to the Daily Mail.
Aubameyang and Lacazette are in talks over new deals but neither seem particularly eager to sign as things stand. Both are keen to play Champions League football but, with Arsenal currently eighth and without a win in five games, that seems less and less likely by the day.
They are not the only players who are reportedly considering their future at the Emirates. Arsenal would have to pay at least £4m in compensation to sack Emery before the end of the season, though after pay-outs to his backroom staff the final total could rise significantly.