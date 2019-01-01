Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave Arsenal if Emery stays

are considering a second managerial change in three months with Quique Sanchez Flores close to the sack, reports The Telegraph.

Sanchez Flores replaced Javi Gracia in September after a winless start to the season, but only has one win in nine league games. In light of Norwich's 2-0 victory against at the weekend, Watford have slumped to the bottom of the table having collected eight points out of a possible 39.

The Hornets now face a crucial match against relegation rivals at the weekend. While Watford are unlikely to turn to a survival specialist like Tony Pulis or Sam Allardyce, the club hierarchy are worried that Sanchez Flores has made little improvement and defeat to Southampton could decide his fate.