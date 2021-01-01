Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland demands £78m deal from Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea

Alonso wants new Chelsea contract
Marcos Alonso hopes to sign a new contract at Chelsea, The Sun reports.
The 30-year-old left-back had fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard, but he has come back into the fold under Thomas Tuchel.Alonso's contract expires in 2023, but he wants a 12-month extension.
D.C. United in talks for Robertha
<
Adding to this report: multiple sources tell me #DCU is now in serious talks with Nigel Robertha, 23-year-old forward for Bulgarian First League side Levski Sofia and the Curaçao national team. Fee, one source says, would be $1-2m. Club also has a pair of others on their radar. https://t.co/w8Wq8iaV2U— Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) February 20, 2021
Haaland demands £78m contract from Man Utd & Chelsea (Daily Star)
The Borussia Dortmund star wants basic £300,000 wage
Erling Haaland is demanding a contract worth around £78 million ($109m) at his next club.
The Borussia Dortmund star is wanted by the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, but his sky-high wage demands could prove a big stumbling block.
The Daily Star claims he wants a five-year deal that would see him net a basic wage of £300,000 per week.
PSG want Kane to replace Mbappe (The Mirror)
The Tottenham star could be reunited with Pochettino in France
Paris Saint-Germain will move for Harry Kane to replace Kylian Mbappe if the striker leaves this summer.
The France international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and is yet to extend his contract beyond 2022.The Mirror reports Mauricio Pochettino will look to reunite with Tottenham star Kane should they lose their star player.
Arsenal and Wolves join race to sign £20m centre-back
Arsenal and Wolves are ready to enter the race to sign Club Brugge star Odilon Kossounou.
AC Milan and Inter have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old defender, but The Sun claims Wolves believe he would help strengthen their back line.
Meanwhile, The Mirror says the Gunners are also eyeing Kossounou. The Belgian side are demanding around £20 million (£28m) for him.
Rodgers could replace Mourinho at Tottenham
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is one of Tottenham’s preferred candidates to replace Jose Mourinho should they sack the Portuguese manager.
Football Insider claims Spurs were considering hiring Rodgers 12 years ago, only to see him join Liverpool instead.
Juventus eye Leicester's Castagne
Juventus are considering a bid for Leicester winger Timothy Castagne, according to Calciomercato News.
The 25-year-old joined the Foxes from Atalanta last September, but injury has limited him to just 13 Premier League appearances.
Juventus are eager to invest in a new right winger and believe Castagne’s talent and experience in Serie A make him a top candidate.
Juve believe a bid of around €30 million (£26m/$36m) will see them land Castagne.