Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo considering Man Utd or PSG move

Barcelona to bring Emerson back
Barcelona will sign Emerson from Real Betis this summer.
The 22-year-old is technically on loan from the Camp Nou side, having been signed by them and Betis in a joint venture.
Barca can sign him if they pay €9 million (£8m/$11m) to Betis and Sport reports that they plan on swooping in.
Ronaldo to consider Man Utd and PSG move (Tuttosport)
Portugal star will try to leave Juventus if they fail to qualify for Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo will consider moving to Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester United this summer should Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.
The Turin giants are fourth in Serie A and could lose out on a place in the competition amid their disappointing results.
Ronaldo does not want to hang around at Juve if they are not going to be in the Champions League next season and Tuttosport says he will listen to PSG and United to ensure he can play in it.
Real Madrid will keep Odegaard
Martin Odegaard will not be leaving Real Madrid on a permanent basis this summer.AS claims the Spanish side believe the midfielder can play a key role next season and will not listen to any offers for him.
Arsenal to sell six players to raise £124m (Football.London)
Lacazette, Bellerin, Nketiah and Guendouzi among those to be offloaded
Arsenal hope to raise around £124 million ($172m) to invest in Mikel Arteta’s team this summer.
Football.London claims the Gunners will sell at least four players to raise funds, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira all to be offloaded with the hope of bringing in £70m ($97m).Hector Bellerin hopes to leave for another big club, while Alexandre Lacazette could be offloaded before his contract expires at the end of next season to take the total up to £124m.
Varane wants to leave Real Madrid (AS)
Chelsea, Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with him
Raphael Varane has decided he is ready to leave Real Madrid this summer, AS claims.
His contract expires at the end of next season and he has no intention of signing a new deal, while Madrid are not desperate to convince him to stay either.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been chasing the France international, according to reports.