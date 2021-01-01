Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up £80m Sancho bid

Mourinho warned off Dier and Hojbjerg
New Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been told he can forget about bolstering his squad with a raid on Tottenham, reports the Sun.
The ex-Spurs boss is interested in bringing Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to the Italian capital, but the Londoners insist the pair are not for sale.
Man Utd line up £80m Sancho bid (Daily Star)
England forward preferred to more expensive Haaland
Manchester United will make Jadon Sancho their top transfer priority over the summer, claims the Daily Star.
The Reds are lining up a £80 million bid for Sancho, while cooling their interest in his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland who has been valued as high as £150m and is out of the club's price range.
Leicester step up Edouard pursuit
Leicester City are stepping up their pursuit of Celtic star Odsonne Edouard, reports the Daily Record.
The French striker's future at Parkhead is uncertain, with the Bhoys still yet to name a replacement for former manager Neil Lennon.
Kane to ask Tottenham to consider sale (Sun)
Man Utd a possible destination for forward
Tottenham star Harry Kane will ask his club to consider listening to bids for his services this summer, reports the Sun.
One of the clubs in the running for the England striker is Manchester United, who are lining up a huge offer to add him to their forward line.
Ajax to rival Man Utd for Sulemana
Ajax have joined Manchester United in the race for Ghanaian wonderkid, Kamaldeen Sulemana, reports the Daily Mail.
Sulemana, 19, is currently playing for Denmark's Nordsjaelland, who rejected a £10 million ($14m) bid for his services from Ajax in January.