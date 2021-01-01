Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd near deals for Varane and Trippier

Inter will look to loan Dalbert Henrique out once more this season, with the left-back expected to head to Cagliari, says TuttoMercatoWeb.

The 27-year-old arrived from Nice four years ago but has spent the last two terms away from San Siro with Fiorentina and Rennes.

Now, he looks set to move to another home in Italy, with Cagliari holding the option to make his move permanent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.