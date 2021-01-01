Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus float Ronaldo-Pogba swap to Man Utd

Al-Hilal decide on next manager
Leonardo Jardim is back. He’s gonna sign in the next hours as new Al-Hilal manager until June 2022, agreement reached and completed. Done deal. 🇸🇦 #AlHilal #Jardim— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2021
Chelsea hero Havertz dismisses price tag question
Chelsea goalscorer Kai Havertz said he didn't "give a f*ck" about his price tag after scoring a Champions League-winning goal against Manchester City on Saturday.
The Germany international got on the end of a long Mason Mount pass near the end of the first half and rounded Ederson before slotting into an empty net.Read the full story on Goal!
Abraham UCL snub may signal end of Chelsea career
If it wasn't already clear that Thomas Tuchel does not have forward Tammy Abraham in his immediate plans, then his omission from Chelsea's 23-man Champions League squad should make his status even more obvious.
Though he's scored 12 goals this season, Abraham has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel in recent months, having played just 17 minutes since the start of March.
Pedrinho to leave Benfica
ESPN has reported that Pedrinho will likely leave Benfica for Shakhtar Donetsk, with talks now in an advanced stage.
The Brazilian from Corinthians never made much of a mark in Portugal, but the 23-year-old attacking midfielder still has plenty of time to develop into a star in the right setting.
Lazio trying to sign Boateng
Lazio are in talks to sign free agent Jerome Boateng after his release from Bayern Munich, says Tuttomercatoweb.
The centre-back has won just about every possible trophy in his career, but he was no longer in the Barvarians' plans at 32 years old. A move to Italy, where older centre-backs have historically thrived, could prove a sensible switch.
Hughes & Bowen interested in Celtic
I have been in direct contact with the representatives of Mark Hughes & Mark Bowen this morning.— Paul John Dykes (@PaulJohnDykes) May 29, 2021
They are both interested in talking to Celtic about the vacant managerial position. https://t.co/WGFSwDWoKa
Real Madrid door always open to Zidane
Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane remain on positive terms, according to Marca, and the club would always welcome him back to their dugout if he desires a return.
Zidane announced this past week that he was leaving the Spanish organisation following a season in which they fell just short of winning La Liga. It's unclear when he might want to return to a managerial role.
Emerson won't back down from Barca competition
Emerson Royal is not afraid of strong competition at full-back at Barcelona and remains ready to see out his contract despite Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto and Junior Firpo being among the players currently occupying wide defensive spots.
"I know that Barcelona has spoken with Betis, where I was playing on loan, to let them know that they want to get me back," he told reporters (via SPORT). "My loan ends at the end of this season, therefore, as of July 1, I am a Barcelona player, and I wish myself It is none other than to fulfil the three years that I have signed.
"For me it is a dream to play for Barcelona."
Juve float Ronaldo-Pogba swap to Man Utd (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Ronaldo's return would involve Pogba, who is eight years younger than the Portugal forward
Juventus would consider swapping Cristiano Ronaldo for Paul Pogba, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
Manchester United have often been reported as a possible landing spot for Ronaldo as they have benefitted greatly from Edinson Cavani's influence on younger team-mates, and could look to add even more veteran star power to their attack.
However, Pogba is significantly younger than Ronaldo and after a rough patch last fall has once again become a huge part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans. Letting him go in the prime of his career, then, would be seen as a rather stunning development.