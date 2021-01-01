Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern ready to pay Upamecano's release clause

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Shaqiri among Liverpool stars close to exit

2021-02-10T18:00:04Z

Xherdan Shaqiri and a host of Liverpool players could find themselves up for sale in the summer, according to the Sun

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi are also on thin ice at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp looks to overhaul his squad.

Sevilla wonderkid Gil a Barca target

2021-02-10T17:30:37Z

Veteran Barcelona scout Mani has identified Sevilla's Bryan Gil as a top target for his club. 

"Right now he is the best young player in Spain, and I compare him with Neymar, look what I'm saying!" Mani, who brought Ansu Fati to Camp Nou, told Cadena Ser

"I spoke with [technical secretary] Ramon Planes, who I think has great success with young players, and he has Bryan Gil in mind."

Chelsea boss Tuchel responds to Haaland and Upamecano links

2021-02-10T17:00:12Z

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has attempted to distance his side from talk linking them with a move for Dayot Upamecano and Erling Haaland.

The Blues are among a host of top European sides linked with RB Leipzig defender Upamecano and Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland. 

Both players will be in high demand this summer, but Tuchel said he is showing respect for their current teams by avoiding the subject.

Read more here!

Nashville sign Sapong

2021-02-10T16:30:36Z

Bayern ready to pay Upamecano's release clause (Fabrizio Romano)

2021-02-10T16:00:22Z

Chelsea & Liverpool also chasing star defender

Vieira, Terry & Wagner interviewing for Bournemouth job

2021-02-10T15:35:44Z

Patrick Vieira, John Terry and David Wagner are all set to interview for the vacant Bournemouth managerial position, reports The Athletic.

Terry is currently serving as Aston Villa's assistant head coach, while Vieira and Wagner were sacked earlier this season by Nice and Schalke, respectively. 

Bournemouth are looking to bounce straight back up to the Premier League after their relegation last season.

Udinese won't rule out De Paul sale following Liverpool links

2021-02-10T14:40:43Z

Udinese have not ruled selling Rodrigo De Paul in the summer following links with Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Liverpool were credited with an interest in De Paul last month along with Serie A giants Juventus and Inter, having seen the Argentine shine at Stadio Friuli in the first half of the season.

Read the full story on Goal

Arsenal-linked Solomon confirms Premier League interest

2021-02-10T14:00:00Z

Arsenal-linked striker Manor Solomon has confirmed that a number of Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in signing him.

Solomon has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in recent months, with reports claiming the 21-year-old's agent Pini Zahavi having been in touch with the club's technical director Edu over a potential summer deal.

The Gunners are not the only club in England considering a swoop for Solomon, though, with the Shakhtar Donetsk star now claiming he has several different options with regards to his future.

Read the full story on Goal.

Milan eager to tie Calabria down to fresh terms

2021-02-10T13:30:00Z

Milan are eager to tie Davide Calabria down to fresh terms, according to Calcio Mercato.

The 22-year-old will be handed the chance to extend his stay at San Siro through to 2025, with his annual earning set to increase to €1.6 million.

Milan are hoping to finalise the contract before the end of the season, with Calabria having played a key role in Milan's rise to the top of the Serie A table.

Gayle nearing Newcastle exit

2021-02-10T13:00:00Z

Dwight Gayle is nearing a move away from Newcastle - according to The Chronicle.

The 31-year-old has grown frustrated by a lack of minutes at St James' Park, and he only has five months left to run on his contract.

Gayle is set to leave Newcastle when he becomes a free agent in June, unless the club offers him a suitable new deal.

Man City cool Lautaro interest

2021-02-10T12:30:00Z

Manchester City have cooled their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez - according to Eurosport.

The Premier League leaders were looking at the Argentine as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero, whose current deal is due to expire this summer.

However, City have now given up on signing Martinez, with Inter expected to tie him down to a new contract in the coming weeks.

Mustafi wants Germany stay

2021-02-10T11:30:00Z

Shkodran Mustafi wants to stay in Germany beyond the summer, but it is unlikely that he will remain with Schalke, Sport Bild claims.

The report states that the former Arsenal defender is keen to remain in his homeland but continue to play football in Germany's top tier.

With Schalke odds-on for relegation, Mustafi's future looks to be elsewhere in the Bundesliga.

Celtic still chasing Wednesday's Shaw

2021-02-10T11:00:00Z

Glasgow giants Celtic remain in negotiations with Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Shaw over a pre-contract, Football Insider claims.

It is said that Wednesday are attempting to convince the versatile 19-year-old to sign an extension to stay in Sheffield, however, with Shaw's current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

With the ball now in Shaw's court, a decision will have to be made before the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Bayern considering Sosa & Friedl

2021-02-10T10:30:00Z

Bayern Munich are looking at Stuttgart's Borna Sosa and Marco Friedl of Werder Bremen as possible replacements for David Alaba, according to Sport Bild.

Friedl, a former Bayern youth, is said to have a buyback clause in his Bremen contract of around €10 million.

Sosa, meanwhile, would reportedly cost the Bavarian side somewhere in the region of €20 million.

Gaya to snub Premier Leauge & Liga interest

2021-02-10T10:00:00Z

Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, who previously had offers from Real Madrid and Arsenal, continues to attract interest, according to Tribina Deportiva.

The 25-year-old, however, has no interest in leaving his current club, the report claims, with the wide defender keen to remain with Los Che for the foreseeable future.

Leeds to offer Bamford bumper new terms

2021-02-10T09:30:36Z

Leeds are set to open talks with Patrick Bamford over a bumper new deal at Elland Road, Football Insider reports.

The in-form striker will enter the final year of his current contract this summer and the Premier League side are keen to tie down the 27-year-old.

With 12 top-flight goals this season, Bamford has played a huge part in Leeds climbing to 10th in the table.

Tielemans in line for Leicester extension

2021-02-10T09:00:00Z

Youri Tielemans is in line for a contract extension at Leicester City - according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder's current deal is not due to expire until 2023, but the Foxes are eager to secure his long-term future.

Tieleman's is currently enjoying a fine 2020-21 campaign at Leicester, with six goals and three assists to his name from 30 appearances in all competitions.

Milan want to sign Dalot on permanent deal

2021-02-10T08:30:00Z

Milan want to sign Diogo Dalot on a permanent deal this summer - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at San Siro from Manchester United, and the Rossoneri are planning to bring him onto their books outright when that agreement ends.

United paid £19 million ($26m) to sign Dalot from Porto in 2018, but Milan are hoping they can acquire the full-back for a reduced fee.

Real Madrid interested in Olmo

2021-02-10T08:00:00Z

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to OkDario.

The Blancos want to bring in the 22-year-old as a replacement for Lucas Vazquez, who has been tipped to leave the club in the summer.

Olmo, who began his career in Barcelona's La Masia academy, has scored twice in 20 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig this term.

Elhamed set to leave Celtic

2021-02-10T07:32:30Z

Hatem Elhamed is set to leave Celtic and return to Hapoel Be'er Sheva- according to Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old has arrived in Israel ahead of a medical with the club he played for before joining the Hoops in 2019.

Elhamed has struggled for regular football at Celtic recently, and head coach Neil Lennon has admitted that being so far away from his family has taken its toll on the defender.

Man City closing in on Fluminense teenager Kayky

2021-02-10T07:30:00Z

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Fluminense teenager Kayky - according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 17-year-old will sign a contract at Etihad Stadium once a €10 million-plus add-ons deal is complete, but won't join up with the club's youth team until 2022.

A number of Spanish clubs were also keen on Kayky, but he has chosen to continue his development in Manchester.

Bosz and Favre on Nice short list

2021-02-10T06:00:01Z

Lucien Favre and Peter Bosz are both on Nice's short list for their next head coach, Le10Sport reports.

Favre was sacked by Borussia Dortmund earlier this season and another former Dortmund coach, Bosz, is currently in charge at Bayer Leverkusen.

Adrian Ursea has been in charge at Nice since the club sacked Patrick Vieira in December.

Mourinho dismisses Kane transfer talk

2021-02-10T05:00:52Z

Jose Mourinho knows Tottenham need just one more Carabao Cup win to ease some of the talk around a potential Harry Kane exit.

Kane has starred in north London for several years but still has no silverware to show for it.

Read what Mourinho said about Kane's future right here

Pochettino nears Austin FC move

2021-02-10T04:00:24Z

Man Utd urged to extend Cavani contract

2021-02-10T02:00:38Z

Manchester United should do everything possible to keep Edinson Cavani at the club, according to Mark Hughes. 

“He’s had a big influence, and if it was my decision I’d sign him straight away because I think he’s an outstanding player," Hughes told TalkSport of the Uruguayan, who joined the Red Devils on a one-year deal with the option to extend for a further term.

Palace torn over Hodgson future

2021-02-10T01:00:45Z

Crystal Palace are at a crossroads over the future of manager Roy Hodgson, reports the Daily Mail

Hodgson is out of contract at the end of the season, and the club is torn between keeping faith in the veteran for another year or appointing a younger manager, with Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche among the possible candidates.

Klopp fuming at Liverpool failure to land £100m Koulibaly (The Sun)

2021-02-09T23:55:34Z

Reds management were dissuaded by the defender's huge price tag

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left furious at his club's inability to close a deal for Kalidou Koulibaly, reports the Sun

The Napoli defender was Klopp's prime target during the January transfer window, but Liverpool's owners refused to consider him due to the £100 million ($138m) price tag placed on his shoulders.

Messi is Spain's biggest taxpayer

2021-02-09T23:45:04Z

Barcelona star Lionel Messi paid more tax than any other individual in Spain over the last four years, reports El Periodico

The Argentine will have contributed a total of €370 million (£324m/$448m) from 2017 to 2021 by the end of the current season, with massive uncertainty over whether he will continue at Camp Nou.

Thiago Silva reveals 'nice surprise' from Lampard

2021-02-09T23:35:35Z

Thiago Silva says a “nice surprise” from Frank Lampard immediately assured him he made the right choice when joining Chelsea over the summer.

The Brazil defender moved to the Premier League shortly before his 36th birthday, bringing an end to his eight-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva says he had no doubts about his decision to head to Stamford Bridge, but appreciated a gesture he received from his new manager as he prepared for the move.

Read more here!

Reynolds & McElhenny complete Wrexham takeover

2021-02-09T23:25:39Z

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed a takeover of National League side Wrexham AFC, the club have announced.

The duo have made a £2 million equity investment into the club, who are currently in the fifth tier of English football.

Read the full story on Goal

Ex-USMNT forward Johannsson in talks with Polish side

2021-02-09T23:15:47Z

Former United States international Aron Johannsson is in talks with Polish side Lech Poznan, according to ESPN

The 30-year-old is a free agent, having most recently played in Sweden at Hammarby.