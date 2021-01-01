Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea weigh bid for long-sought Gimenez

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Chelsea interested in Christensen renewal

2021-03-09T00:50:25Z

Chelsea plan to offer defender Andreas Christensen a new contract, according to The Telegraph.

The 24-year-old has earned his way into Thomas Tuchel's outfit and has started in recent league wins against Everton, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Aberdeen confirm McInnes split

2021-03-09T00:30:00Z

Norwich want to keep star Tottenham loanee

2021-03-08T23:55:40Z

Norwich City are hopeful they can keep Tottenham loanee Ollie Skipp for another year, particularly if they secure promotion from the Championship, writes Football Insider.

The Canaries have in the past acknowledged Skipp, 20, is too good for them to be able to sign on a permanent basis.

However, they'll make their case to Spurs that another loan, this time playing full-time in the Premier League, would help his development as a defensive midfielder more than potentially spending prolonged time on Jose Mourinho's bench.

Frankfurt re-sign veteran midfielder Hasebe

2021-03-08T23:35:17Z

Galaxy nab Monaco winger Grandsir

2021-03-08T23:31:03Z

The LA Galaxy will sign Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir on a free transfer, reports L'Equipe. His three-year contract will include a sell-on clause.

Chelsea weigh bid for long-sought Gimenez (The Athletic)

2021-03-08T23:23:20Z

Blues have been linked with Atleti defender for some time

Chelsea are considering a summer transfer move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old has reportedly been on their radar since 2016, and they were publicly linked with him last summer. He's been limited by muscle injuries this year, starting just 12 games in La Liga due to a lack of availability.

Chelsea appear to be casting a wide net in their search for defensive reinforcements, having also been connected to David Alaba, Niklas Sule and Ibrahima Konate at the back.

Henry wants eventual Arsenal reunion (FourFourTwo)

2021-03-08T23:15:07Z

Former Gunners striker recently managed CF Montreal

Thierry Henry told FourFourTwo that he would love to work for Arsenal in any capacity, joking that his love for the club would even lead him to "cut the grass at the Emirates Stadium" if needed.

There has long been speculation that Henry will eventually manage the Gunners.

