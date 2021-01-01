Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal's Bellerin eager to make PSG leap

The right-back was courted by Ligue 1's giant last summer, and it seems a move might finally be completed in the next window

Hector Bellerin is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, CBS reports, with Paris Saint-Germain the leading destination for a right-back "eager" to move on from England.

PSG were in the hunt for the Spaniard in 2020 until manager Mikel Arteta helped convince him to stay with the Gunners for another season. Arteta might not be so lucky this time around - Barcelona and several Serie A clubs apparently hold interest in the defender.

Arsenal were reportedly offered up to €28.8 million ($35m) for Bellerin about six months ago.