Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus plot summer move for Man City star Aguero

Leverkusen star Tapsoba offered to Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba has been offered to Barcelona by his agent, Deco.
Sport claims the former Barcelona midfielder has approached the presidential candidates about the possibility of signing his client in the next transfer window.
Leverkusen are said to value him at around €40 million (£34m/$48m).
Bardsley signs new Burnley deal
Phil Bardsley has signed a new contract with Burnley, his wife has confirmed.
The 35-year-old defender’s deal was set to expire at the end of the season but his wife, Tanya, revealed on Instagram that he has renewed his contract.
“Congratulations to my amazing hubby, he has signed another contract extension with Burnley today,” she wrote in a post.
Juventus target Man City star Aguero (Sport Mediaset)
Argentine striker can leave for free in summer transfer window
Juventus are considering a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to Sport Mediaset.The Argentina international’s contract will expire at the end of the season and the Serie A giants believe he will help strengthen their attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
Hasenhuttl safe at Southampton despite bad form
The Southampton board have faith in Ralph Hasenhuttl despite the club’s terrible run of results.
The Daily Mail says the club will stand by him even though they are on a run of nine games without a win and are seven points above the relegation zone.
Man Utd open to selling De Gea
Manchester United are considering selling David de Gea, The Sun claims.
Dean Henderson expects to take over as the club’s first choice goalkeeper as the Spain international could be offloaded in the next transfer window.