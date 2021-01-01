Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Oyarzabal on Man City radar

Maddison chase taking shape
Seen some rumours about James Maddison to Arsenal tonight.
I'm told that Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Maddison and he's certainly a target - but the fee will be an issue.
Chelsea also want him if they lose Ziyech. 🔴 #AFC #CFC
Stockley joins Charlton Athletic project
Jayden Stockley is back for good!
The striker has signed a three-year deal at The Valley and becomes Nigel Adkins' first signing as Addicks' boss.
Bristol re-sign Weimann
Andi Weimann has put pen to paper on a new contract at #BristolCity!
Villa seek nostalgic Young reunion
Aston Villa are interesting in bringing back Ashley Young back to the club after a decade apart from the winger turned full-back, according to The Athletic.
Young is a completely different player than he was the last time he competed at Villa Park as a wide attacker capable of unlocking defences on his own through his pace and creativity. He helped the club to three straight sixth-place finishes and at 22 years old recorded 16 Premier League assists.
However, the 35-year-old would likely come in as more of a mentor this time around, with his peak days rushing forwards well behind him.
QPR announce Dozzell
Andre arrives!
Oyarzabal on Man City radar (Eurosport)
The Sociedad winger has been a target of Pep Guardiola before and could be brought in to replace possible departures
Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal is again on the radar of Manchester City, who could make a move for the Spaniard if Bernardo Silva or Raheem Sterling depart this summer, writes Eurosport.
The 24-year-old does not carry the same type of hype as some slightly younger prospects in La Liga, but his top-flight production has now been sustained over four straight seasons, wherein he's notched double-digit domestic goal tallies every campaign and averaged more than six assists.
Pep Guardiola reportedly was on the verge of moving for Oyarzabal last summer before opting for Ferran Torres instead.