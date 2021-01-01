Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Oyarzabal on Man City radar

Mikel Oyarzabal, Real Sociedad 2020-21
Maddison chase taking shape

2021-06-15T23:30:00Z

Stockley joins Charlton Athletic project

2021-06-15T22:50:00Z

Bristol re-sign Weimann

2021-06-15T22:35:00Z

Villa seek nostalgic Young reunion

2021-06-15T22:25:00Z

Aston Villa are interesting in bringing back Ashley Young back to the club after a decade apart from the winger turned full-back, according to The Athletic.

Young is a completely different player than he was the last time he competed at Villa Park as a wide attacker capable of unlocking defences on his own through his pace and creativity. He helped the club to three straight sixth-place finishes and at 22 years old recorded 16 Premier League assists.

However, the 35-year-old would likely come in as more of a mentor this time around, with his peak days rushing forwards well behind him.

QPR announce Dozzell

2021-06-15T22:10:00Z

Oyarzabal on Man City radar (Eurosport)

2021-06-15T22:00:00Z

The Sociedad winger has been a target of Pep Guardiola before and could be brought in to replace possible departures

Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal is again on the radar of Manchester City, who could make a move for the Spaniard if Bernardo Silva or Raheem Sterling depart this summer, writes Eurosport.

The 24-year-old does not carry the same type of hype as some slightly younger prospects in La Liga, but his top-flight production has now been sustained over four straight seasons, wherein he's notched double-digit domestic goal tallies every campaign and averaged more than six assists.

Pep Guardiola reportedly was on the verge of moving for Oyarzabal last summer before opting for Ferran Torres instead.