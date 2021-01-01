Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham make Nagelsmann top candidate to replace Mourinho

OL Reign land Bouhaddi and Marozsan on loan from Lyon
OL Reign has signed goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi and midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan on loan from sister club Lyon.
The pair will inject serious star power into the NWSL side, with both considered among the world's best at their respective positions.Read the full story on Goal
Hoffenheim want to extend Richards stay
Hoffenheim are hoping to keep defender Chris Richards at the club past this season, reports Kicker.
The U.S. international has impressed while on loan from Bayern Munich, earning the trust of Hoffenheim's staff.
The club are hoping to loan Richards a second time or even make a bid in the summer for a permanent move.
Tottenham make Nagelsmann top candidate (Daily Mail)
The German boss could cost up to £10m
Tottenham have made RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann their top candidate to replace Jose Mourinho, reports the Daily Mail.
Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho on Monday after a year and a half in charge, with the club sitting seventh in the Premier League table.
Nagelsmann is open to taking over Spurs but it could cost up to £10 million ($14m) to release him from RB Leipzig.
Ancelotti keen on permanent Olsen deal
Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his desire to sign goalkeeper Robin Olsen to a permanent deal.
Olsen has made 11 appearances for Everton this season while on loan from Roma.
"He is a fantastic guy and a really good goalkeeper. We like having him at Everton and hope this can continue," Ancelotti said of the Sweden international.
Hunou closing in on €3m Minnesota move
Minnesota United are set to sign Adrien Hunou from Rennes in a €3 million move, reports Le10Sport.
The 27-year-old forward came up through the Rennes academy and has been with the Ligue 1 side his entire career, except for a loan to Clermont Foot.