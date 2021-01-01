Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool plot new Singo bid after Torino reject €20m offer

AC Milan talks with Kessie stall
AC Milan have failed in their latest attempt to convince Franck Kessie to sign a contract extension.
Calciomercato reports the Italian club's most recent offer falls short of the player's demands and talks are currently on hold.
He is rumoured to be a target for teams in the Premier League, but he would rather stay at Milan for the time being.
Valencia join Tottenham and Barcelona in race to sign Hoppe
Schalke attacker Matthew Hoppe has attracted interest from some big teams lately.
Tottenham, Barcelona, Ajax and PSV have all been keeping their eye on the 20-year-old and AS claims Valencia have joined the list of teams tracking him.
Fekir open to Liverpool or Inter move
Nabil Fekir is interested in joining Liverpool or Inter at the end of the season, Estadio Deportivo says.
The Premier League side came close to signing him from Lyon, but he ended up joining Real Betis.
Although the Reds have not made a new attempt to land him, they are said to still be interested and he would consider making the switch.
Arsenal target Dinamo Zagreb star Orsic
Arsenal are considering a summer bid for Dinamo Zagreb star Mislav Orsic.
Orsic stunned Tottenham last week with three goals as the Croatian side eliminated their English opponents from the Europa League.
The Sun reports the Gunners are looking at him as a potential summer signing.
Man City & Barcelona eye Rabiot (Calciomercato)
Juventus open to selling French midfielder
Manchester City and Barcelona could be set to move for Adrien Rabiot, says Calciomercato.
The midfielder has attracted the attention of the English and Spanish giants and Juventus are open to selling him so they can reinvest in the squad.
Liverpool's €20m Singo bid turned down by Torino (Tuttosport)
AC Milan also want to sign defender
Liverpool have had a €20 million (£17m/$24m) offer for Wilfried Singo rejected by Torino, Tuttosport reports.
But the Reds will make a new attempt to sign the 20-year-old right-back this summer, though AC Milan are also interested in him.