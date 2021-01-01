Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham halt Conte talks

Balbuena exit confirmed
We have issued the Club’s Retained List of players, with Fabian Balbuena departing when his contract expires on June 30.— West Ham United (@WestHam) June 4, 2021
Thank you for everything, @FBalbuenito and good luck!
Bale leaning toward retirement (Marca)
The Wales star could announce his decision following the European Championship
Gareth Bale is now leaning toward retirement this summer after Euro 2020 and could look to end his contract with Real Madrid early, writes Marca.
His up-and-down year at Tottenham ended on a positive note, but he is said to be tired of the demands of club football.
Ipswich sign Evans on free transfer
✍️ Welcome to Town, Lee Evans!— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 4, 2021
👇 #itfc
Sarri and Lazio getting 'closer and closer'
Maurizio Sarri is on the verge of becoming Lazio's next manager, with talks getting "closer and closer", according to Sky Sport Italia.
His annual salary could be between €3 and €3.5 million (including bonuses).
Lazio recently saw Filippo Inzaghi leave the post for Inter.
Tevez announces Boca departure
Boca Juniors idol Carlos Tevez has confirmed that he will be leaving the Argentine giants with immediate effect, as he is mentally "not ready" to compete right now.
However, he has not officially announced his football retirement, saying he could change his mind about football in a few months.
Tottenham halt Conte talks
The Italian manager no longer appears the frontrunner for Spurs' dugout vacancy
Tottenham have cut off talks with manager Antonio Conte, according to The Telegraph.
They had reportedly considered Conte their top option to replace Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis after the Italian had led Inter to a Serie A title.
Mauricio Pochettino has also been mentioned as a potential hire, though Paris Saint-Germain appear keen on keeping him.