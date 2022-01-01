Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle give up on Lingard

Inter to prioritise Angelino
Inter will prioritise the signing of wing-back Angelino from RB Leipzig, claims Fichajes.
Having already added Denzel Dumfries last summer to help the right side of their defence, the Serie A club now want to address the left side, with Angelino their ideal target.
Palace want Van de Beek loan
The midfielder has yet to find his groove at Old Trafford and could seek a different Premier League opportunity
Crystal Palace want to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan before the end of the month, according to the Evening Standard.
United are said to be open to the idea, as it would allow Van de Beek the chance to prove himself in the Premier League during the second half of the campaign before being re-evaluated over the summer.
Tagliafico negotiations continue
Barcelona and Ajax are still talking and negotiating over Tagliafico deal. New direct contacts today. Ajax are discussing internally - also depends on the replacement. 🇦🇷 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022
Nicolás is pushing to join Barça since Saturday, he told Ajax board it’s the chance of his life. pic.twitter.com/5dIqk6HKOg
Barcelona make Kessie offer
#Barça have offered a salary by €8M/year + bonuses until 2027 to sign Frank #Kessie as a free agent in summer. #transfers #FCB— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 25, 2022
Tranmere announce Hawkes deal
✒️ #TRFC are delighted to announce the signing of Josh Hawkes on a contract until the Summer of 2024!— Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) January 25, 2022
Another one here to stay 🤩#TRFC #SWA
Arsenal remain interested in €30m Guimaraes
Arsenal have maintained their interest in Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, writes Sky Sports.
The Brazilian would reportedly cost them at least €30 million ($34m/£25.1m).
Mikel Arteta and Co. have been aiming to strengthen their midfield and potentially their attack this window but have so far missed out on their top targets.
Guimaraes, 24, has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances this year and has thrived as a passer under Peter Bosz.
Newcastle give up on Lingard
Newcastle have given up on signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United with negotiations now dead, reports Sky Sports.
Lingard wants to leave Old Trafford, however a loan fee has not come close to being agreed upon.
He's made just nine league appearances - and no starts - this year for the Red Devils.
Nirennold joins Motherwell defence
Adding to our defensive options.— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) January 25, 2022
Say hello to Victor Nirennold.
👋 @VictorNrnld
Valencia make Comert addition official
✍️ ERAY CÖMERT 2⃣0⃣2⃣6⃣— Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) January 25, 2022
Welcome to Valencia CF, Cömert! 🦇🙌🏽
Doncaster sign Clayton to 18-month contract
✍️ 𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙨— Doncaster Rovers FC (@drfc_official) January 25, 2022
We are delighted to announce the signing of experienced midfielder Adam Clayton on an 18-month deal!https://t.co/EQLZEMr6ag #DRFC pic.twitter.com/Mg6NLn50tz