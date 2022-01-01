Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool will move for Lautaro

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Lautaro Martinez Inter 2021-22
Liverpool will move for Lautaro (Calciomercato)

2022-02-22T23:40:00.000Z

The Reds are said to desire a younger forward line

Liverpool will move for Lautaro Martinez in the coming months, writes Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old is said to be worth up to €90 million ($102m/£75m) and would represent the second big-money attacking signing of the year for the Reds after their purchase of Luis Diaz last month.

Lautaro has scored 11 goals in 23 Serie A appearances this season and has also excelled internationally with Argentina.

Arsenal to offer Arteta £8.3million-a-year deal

2022-02-22T23:25:35.000Z

Arsenal will offer Mikel Arteta £8.3million-a-year deal this summer, according to the Sun.

That figure would represent a pay rise for the manager but would still be well below some of his coaching peers in the top half of the Premier League.

Inter plot Jesus swoop

2022-02-22T23:10:00.000Z

Inter are plotting a swoop for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus this summer, claims Fichajes.

Worried about the possible departure of Lautaro Martinez, they are said to be keen on Jesus as an alternative for their attack.