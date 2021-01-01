Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico Madrid want Martial swap

Inter could replace Perisic with Kostic
Inter have considered replacing veteran winger Ivan Perisic with Frankfurt forward Filip Kostic, writes Calciomercato.
Extension talks with Perisic are at a standstill and Kostic is seen as an affordable alternative for the cash-strapped Serie A side.
In fact, an agreement with Kostic's camp is said to already be agreed upon.
Fluminense interested in Nani
Fluminense are interested in signing former Manchester United winger Nani. Talks ongoing with the Portuguese player - agreement not reached yet. 🇧🇷🇵🇹 #Fluminense— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2021
Nani’s available as free agent now as he’s not extended his contract with Orlando City. He’ll decide his future soon. pic.twitter.com/cuGiDhdFdl
Atletico Madrid want Martial swap (Eurosport)
The Spanish club believe the French striker still has potential despite recent struggles
Atletico Madrid are eager to bring in Manchester United wantaway Anthony Martial in a swap deal, according to Eurosport.
It's expected that Atletico will reach out to the Red Devils by the end of the month to try and work out a deal for January, with the Spanish club wanting to add depth up front as soon as possible.
Guardiola tabs 'quality' MLS star Castellanos for Europe move
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tabbed MLS star Valentin Castellanos for a move to Europe after the forward won the league title over the weekend with New York City FC.
Guardiola said he watched NYCFC's MLS Cup final match against the Portland Timbers and was impressed by the player, who broke onto the scene in the U.S. top-flight this past season with 19 goals and eight assists in 32 matches.
Marshall-Rutty to train with Liverpool
Toronto FC and Canadian youth int'l Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty will train with Liverpool now, I'm told. He just spent time with Arsenal.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 14, 2021
Marshall-Rutty, 17, has a ton of interest, incl. Champions League clubs. Expecting offers to come soon for pre-agreed move when he turns 18.