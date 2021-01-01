Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye swoop for Mbappe and Haaland

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Real Madrid eye swoop for Mbappe and Haaland

2021-12-31T22:55:53.000Z

The Blancos feel they can land both superstars this summer

Real Madrid are aiming to move for both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the summer, reports ESPN.

Mbappe nearly joined the Blancos from PSG in the summer of 2021 but is expected to move as a free agent after the season ends.

Madrid also feel they will be able to hold off competition from some of Europe's elite to sign Dortmund star Haaland.

Sako wants Aubameyang back at Saint-Etienne

2021-12-31T22:30:06.000Z

Bakary Sako is hoping to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to Saint-Etienne.

The out-of-favour Arsenal striker starred for the Ligue 1 side between 2011 and 2013 and has been tipped to leave the Gunners in January.

"I am trying to attract him," Saint-Etienne midfielder Sako said. "Wouldn’t you like to see Aubameyang back at Saint-Etienne?

"We all feel the same. I am very serious when I tell him to come, even if it is in a joking tone. I don’t know if it is possible, but I hope he will respond favourably."



Maitland-Niles set for future talks

2021-12-31T22:20:47.000Z

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set for talks with Arsenal over his future, reports the Mirror.

The 24-year-old is looking for a move away from north London as he struggles to lock down regular playing time with Arsenal.

Roma and Everton have been credited with an interest in Maitland-Niles.

Cadiz target De Jong

2021-12-31T22:00:49.000Z

Cadiz are aiming to sign Luuk de Jong on a loan through the rest of the season, reports Mundo Deportivo.

De Jong is currently on loan at Barcelona from Sevilla, but the Dutch striker does not figure into Xavi's plans at Camp Nou.