Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to offer Haaland £500,000 wage

No Ten Hag announcement yet for Man Utd
Manchester United will not announce Erik ten Hag as new manager today - timing will depend on final agreement with Ajax for €2m clause. Matter of time, while contracts are being prepared. 🇳🇱 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2022
Talks to appoint Mitchell Van der Gaag as assistent will continue this week.
Hammers plot raid for Pope
West Ham are poised to move for Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope, says the Daily Mail.
The Europa League semi-finalists are plotting to bolster their ranks between the posts at London Stadium.
Pope, as an international contender for the Three Lions, would likely be seeking a new club if the relegation-battling Clarets were to go down.
Ancelotti coy on Mbappe links
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti when asked about Kylian Mbappé deal: "The future of this club, thanks to Florentino Pérez, is at top level. And it will also be in the coming years, regardless of the players that may come", he told Radio Rai. ⚪️ #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2022
Man City offer £500,000 Haaland wage (Daily Mail)
Terms are close to being agreed
Manchester City will offer Erling Haaland a £500,000-a-week wage if the Borussia Dortmund star signs with them, says the Daily Mail.
The Leeds-born Norway international is expected to move this summer.
Now, it looks like he will join the Premier League champions - and they will pay him an eye-watering figure.
Lyon top for Lacazette
🚨 Alexandre Lacazette has 5 offers. Lyon is Lacazette’s top priority. #OL #AFC— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 18, 2022
