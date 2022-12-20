Arsenal Women look to have all but sealed the signing of Dutch winger Victoria Pelova, as revealed first by Graham Falk of LondonWorld.

Jonas Eidevall has been dealt an incredibly tough hand with ACL injuries to both Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema significantly hampering the Gunners' attacking options. But it looks as though they've successfully fended off competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign Pelova, who has been capped by the Netherlands 35 times at just 23 years old.