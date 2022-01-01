Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Abramovich to sell Chelsea?

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Roman Abramovich Chelsea owner
Guendouzi to join Marseille permanently

2022-03-02T00:00:00.000Z

Matteo Guendouzi is to permanently join Marseille at the end of the season, per RMC Sport.

The Arsenal loanee is currently on a short-term deal in Ligue 1, where he has flourished this term.

Now, it looks set to become his home for good, with a three-year deal in the pipeline.

Abramovich to consider Chelsea sale?

2022-03-01T23:45:00.000Z

Owner reportedly receiving bids for club

Roman Abramovich could consider selling Chelsea, with bids reportedly set to come his way this week, claims The Telegraph.

The long-time Blues owner faces political pressure amid the mounting Ukraine-Russia crisis in Eastern Europe.

Now, Abramovich could look to part ways with the side he transformed into champions of the world.

