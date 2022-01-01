Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ajax want Dest back from Barcelona

Mascherano begins Argentina U20 job
Javier Mascherano as the new Argentina U20 coach at his first training session. pic.twitter.com/EaJg4NrxFK— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 8, 2022
Ajax want Dest back from Barcelona (Fichajes)
Right-back could return to his former club this summer
Ajax want Sergino Dest back from Barcelona and could execute a swap deal involving Nicolas Tagliafico to make it happen, writes Fichajes.net.
Dest is said to have fallen out of the good graces of Blaugrana management while Tagliafico is eager to take the step to Camp Nou.
Antalyaspor sign Gumus
🔜📝 Former Genoa and Fenerbahce Forward Sinan #Gümüş to #Antalyaspor. Contract until 2024. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 8, 2022
Modric contract to be settled soon
Real Madrid consider Luka Modrić new contract as "matter of time", deal to be extended in the coming weeks/months. He's untouchable in Carlo Ancelotti's plans. ⚪️🇭🇷 #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2022
New contract will be until June 2023, one more season as expected. pic.twitter.com/NfvH2sD0L9
AC Milan close to four-year Hernandez renewal
AC Milan are close to agreeing a four-year extension for full-back Theo Hernandez, writes Calciomercato.
Hernandez has four goals and four assists in 20 Serie A appearances this year, with the club in contention for the Scudetto.
Roma expected to make new Xhaka approach
Roma are expected to return for Granit Xhaka this summer, according to football.london.
They approached Arsenal looking to sign the midfielder before the current campaign but were turned away.
Villa loan Trezeguet to Instanbul
Trézéguet has joined İstanbul Başakşehir on loan until the end of the season.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 8, 2022
Wishing you all the very best in Turkey, @Trezeguet. 👊