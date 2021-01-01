Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Suarez holds strong MLS interest

Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid 2021-22
Shakhtar want to sign David Neres

2021-12-28T23:30:00.000Z

Shakhtar Donetsk want to sign Ajax forward David Neres, GOAL Brazil reports.

After a first offer was rejected, there is an expectation that Shakhtar will return with a bid of €15 million ($17m/£13).

Inter consider Ginter

2021-12-28T23:20:00.000Z

Suarez holds strong MLS interest (Schira)

2021-12-28T23:00:00.000Z

The Atletico star's contract will expire after this season