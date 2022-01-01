Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca approach ex-Chelsea star Oscar to replace Coutinho

Updated
Oscar shangai sipg
Tottenham ready to sell Ndombele

2022-01-10T23:55:36.000Z

Tanguy Ndombele has run out of time in his battle to convince Tottenham he can make the grade in north London, reports the Daily Mail.

The club will make their record signing available for transfer this month after he was booed off the field following their FA Cup defeat to Morecambe.

Barcelona choose Neto replacement

2022-01-10T23:45:18.000Z

Barcelona want Rayo's Stole Dimitrievski as their new second-choice goalkeeper should Neto leave, reports Sport.

The Brazilian has been tipped to leave Camp Nou in order to ease the club's wage burden.

Arsenal must pay £150m to land Vlahovic (Daily Mail)

2022-01-10T23:35:06.000Z

Striker wants £300,000 a week in wages - but Gunners are still determined to buy

Arsenal are determined to sign Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, despite facing a transfer bill worth a massive £150 million.

The Daily Mail reports that, on top of the £58m Fiorentina are asking for their star, his wages would cost the Gunners £300,000 a week for the next five years - while his management team could net another £15m.

Dusan Vlahovic Arsenal

Chelsea sign Watford teenager Akomeah

2022-01-10T23:25:05.000Z

Barca approach ex-Chelsea star Oscar to replace Coutinho (TNT Brasil)

2022-01-10T23:15:07.000Z

Catalans' financial situation will make talks with Shanghai SIPG difficult

Barcelona have made an approach to sign former Chelsea star Oscar from Shangai SIPG, according to TNT Sports Brasil.

However, they are said to be uncertain about whether they can afford the Brazilian midfielder after needing to restructure contracts to register newcomer Ferran Torres.