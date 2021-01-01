Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona keen on Rashford

Barcelona keen on Rashford (El Nacional)
The Blaugrana are offering the England international the chance to be the lead star of their attack
Barcelona are keen on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and believe they can pry him away from Old Trafford, claims El Nacional.
With his role in flux at United, the Blaugrana feel he may be tempted by a starring role at Camp Nou.
However, his price tag could prove too much for a club deep in debt.
Neto renewal with Sporting CP
Luís Neto renewed his contract until 2023! ✍#SportingCP pic.twitter.com/GtuAJWNMpG— Sporting CP English 🏆 (@SportingCP_en) December 9, 2021
Shakhtar re-sign Maycon
⚒ FC Shakhtar has renewed the contract with Maycon! 🧡— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) December 9, 2021
The new deal with the midfielder expires on December 31, 2025.
Learn more: https://t.co/Wg247GGARk.#Shakhtar pic.twitter.com/DMBom5kPag
Jamaica dismiss manager
The Jamaica Football Federation confirms the departure of Theodore ‘Tappa’ Withmore from his role as Jamaica Senior Men’s Team Head Coach.— Official J.F.F (@jff_football) December 9, 2021
.#ReggaeBoyz #JFF_Football pic.twitter.com/aKugMlwUdl
PSG open to Wijnaldum swap
Gini Wijnaldum could move to Inter this January as part of a swap deal, reports CalcioMercato.
Leonardo is an admirer of Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, and would be happy to sign him during the January window.
With the Croatian's deal expiring this summer, Inter are still hopeful of coming to terms, though, which could stall a potential swap.
Palmeiras want Marcelo
Palmeiras are hoping to sign Marcelo, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Brazilian star's contract runs out this summer, and Palmeiras are preparing an offer to bring him back to his home country.
The club intends to play Marcelo as a midfielder, not a fullback, though.
Felix tipped for Man City move (Calciomercato)
Jorge Mendes wants to facilitate a Premier League transfer for the Portuguese star
Agent Jorge Mendes is hoping to facilitate a deal to get Joao Felix to Manchester City, report Calciomercato.
Mendes has already been in contact with City, and Pep Guardiola is said to be a fan.
City do already have a backup plan, though, in Milan's Rafael Leao, although the Serie A club would be difficult to persuade to sell.
Ajax and Juve after Bayern youngster
Ajax and Juventus are interested in signing Kenan Yildiz from Bayern Munich, reports Fanatik.
The 16-year-old midfielder's contract runs out at the end of the season, opening the door for the two European giants to sign him from the German powerhouse.
Yildiz has played for Bayern up to the U-19 level.