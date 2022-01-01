Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid's Asensio leads Juventus wishlist

Doak set for Liverpool move
Liverpool are poised to add Celtic teenager Ben Doak to their ranks, per Football Insider.
The youngster will become the latest fresh starlet to head to Anfield, after Fabio Carvalho arrives in the summer.
Doak will sign a three-year deal through 2025.
Benfica hope Man Utd-linked Nunez matches £113m Felix fee
Manchester United, Arsenal and the many other suitors of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez have been informed by Benfica manager Nelson Verissimo that any deal for the South American should cost as much as the £113 million ($147m) transfer that took Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in 2019.
Leading sides from across Europe, including many from the Premier League, are reportedly readying summer raids on Estadio da Luz for a frontman that has netted 31 times in all competitions this season.
At just 22 years of age, Nunez is being targeted as a shrewd addition for the present and future, with his star very much on the rise, but his current employers in Portugal are eager to point out that he will not come cheap and that there is no guarantee of a sale being sanctioned in 2022.
Asensio leads Juve wishlist
Marco Asensio is at the top of Juventus' list of players to take Paulo Dybala's spot in the line-up, per Fichajes.
The Argentine will leave Turin this summer and seek new pastures.
Asensio, despite being a very different player, is reported to be a favoured replacement, while Mohamed Salah and Angel Di Maria are other options.
'Dembele must stay!' - Barca beg for new contract
Ousmane Dembele must stay with Barcelona, says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who spoke of the Frenchman's impact after the Blaugrana emerged as 3-2 winners against Levante in La Liga on Sunday.
The Catalan outfit fought back from behind to seize the lead through the latter, lost it again to a third penalty for their hosts and then snatched the win in injury time through Luuk de Jong's effort.
It marked another impressive turn for Dembele however, who as recently as January looked set to become a Camp Nou outcast - and now Aubameyang, who bagged Barcelona's first goal, says that he should renew past this year rather than move onto new pastures.
Bayern expect Muller to finish career with club
Bayern president Herbert Hainer tells @BR24sport on Thomas Müller's future: “I'm firmly convinced that Müller belongs to Bayern. I'm firmly convinced he will end his career here at Bayern”. 🔴 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2022
Müller’s current deal expires in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/kWFPEsQ9kf
