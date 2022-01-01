Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich want €50m from Barcelona for Lewandowski

Chelsea to ask about bringing Ake back
Chelsea are ready to test Manchester City's resolve when it comes to Raheem Sterling, but the Telegraph claims that Nathan Ake is another star at the Etihad Stadium that the Blues are going to ask about.
The Dutch defender has spent time at Stamford Bridge in the past and may be offered an opportunity to retrace his steps to west London.
Keita could be included in Liverpool bid for Barella
Liverpool are willing to use Naby Keita as a makeweight in a bid to lure Nico Barella away from Inter, claims Calciomercatoweb.
The Reds are said to be keen on an Italy international at San Siro, but hope a part-exchange option will be considered in a bid to bring the Nerazzurri's asking price down.
Liverpool have no plans to sell the Ox
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is entering the final year of his contract at Liverpool, but the Liverpool Echo reports that the Reds have no intention of selling him this summer.
They are prepared to keep the England international midfielder around as a squad option, while only offers of a permanent transfer - no loan agreements - will be discussed for Welsh full-back Neco Williams.
Man Utd to make fresh bid for De Jong (Daily Mail)
Manchester United are, according to the Daily Mail, ready to table another bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
The Red Devils are said to remain some way off the Netherlands international's asking price at present, but they are looking to ask more questions of those at Camp Nou.
Gotze and Eintracht Frankfurt reach agreement
Mario Gotze is a step closer to joining Eintracht Frankfurt.
Sport1 reports the Germany international is close to reaching an agreement with the Bundesliga side after spending the past two seasons outside of his home nation.
Newcastle & PSG target Diaby to cost €50m
Newcastle have been told they must pay over £50 million (£43m/$52m) to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, according to The Sun.
The Premier League side are in a battle with Paris Saint-Germain to lure the winger away from the German side but he will not come cheap.
Bayern want €50m from Barcelona for Lewandowski (Sport)
Sides closing in on agreement
Bayern Munich are hoping for a €50 million (£43m/$52m) transfer fee for Robert Lewandowski, Sport reports.
Barcelona are in talks to sign the Polish striker, but have had their latest bid knocked back by the German giants.
Bayern are open to listening to their next proposal, however, and Barca are expected to make a bid of €40m (£34m/$42m) up front and more available in bonuses.
Galtier to take over as PSG coach in €10m deal
Christophe Galtier is set to take over as Paris Saint-Germain's new coach.
Journalist Fabrice Hawkins says the capital club will pay €10 million to Nice in compensation to land the coach.
Nice will turn to Lucien Favre to replace him.
Man City target Arsenal left-back Tierney (Scotsman)
Manchester City have put Kieran Tierney on their list of targets to bolster their options at left-back, says The Scotsman.
The Scotland international is said to have captured interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, too.
Tottenham challenge Arsenal with Jesus bid (Mirror)
Spurs eager to beat Arsenal to prized forward
Tottenham hope to beat Arsenal to the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.
The Mirror claims Antonio Conte hopes to lure the Brazilian to Spurs with the promise of Champions League football to ensure they jump ahead of their north London rivals in the queue to land him.