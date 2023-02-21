liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid track Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Bajcetic Real Madrid GFXGetty / GOAL
Summary

    Verona want Jurgen Locadia

    Verona want to add free agent Jurgen Locadia to their squad, writes Nicolo Schira.

    The 29-year-old Dutch forward has spent the majority of his career at PSV, while also enjoying a spell with Brighton.

    Araujo reacts to 'dream' Barcelona move

    New Barcelona signing Julian Araujo has made his first extended comments since his transfer to Camp Nou was confirmed.

    "I have been dreaming of a day like this for a long time. I am extremely excited to start a new chapter of my career with such an incredible club, FC Barcelona," Araujo said. "With hard work and focus, anything is possible. It is an honor to be here and I can’t wait to get to work."

    Read more about his transfer here.

    Balogun set for 'very big' club

    Folarin Balogun Reims 2022-23Getty

    Reims forward Folarin Balogun, who is in Ligue 1 on loan from Arsenal, will join a "very big club" this summer if not welcomed back to London, according to Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot.

    Caillot does not expect Balogun to remain at Reims beyond 2022-23.

    Read the full story on GOAL!

    Real Madrid track Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (Fichajes)

    Real Madrid like what they've seen from Liverpool wonderkid Stefan Bajcetic and consider him a potential target for the future, claims Fichajes.

    The 18-year-old has broken through into the Reds' first team this season and started against Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League.

    Barcelona also hold distant interest in the midfielder, according to the report.