Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raphinha waits for European offers

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Raphinha Leeds 2021-22
Getty Images

Conte mulls Spurs' 'weak' transfer philosophy

2022-02-16T23:42:00.000Z

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte says it is the club's "philosophy" to weaken the squad following their January transfer dealings.

The north London side signed two players from Juventus in the latest transfer window, bringing in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

But Conte feels his side is not as strong as it was, as he saw, Dele Alli move to Everton on a free transfer, Tanguy Ndombele join Lyon and Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil loaned to Villarreal and Valencia, respectively.

Read the full story on GOAL here!

Fonseca to snub Corinthians

2022-02-16T23:15:00.000Z

Raphinha avoiding Leeds talks

2022-02-16T23:00:00.000Z

Player waiting offers from around continent

Leeds star Raphinha is holding off talks over a new contract because he is waiting on offers from Europe's top teams, GOAL understands.

The Premier League side approached the winger on two occasions in January to discuss extending his stay.

But the 25-year-old did not respond to the Elland Road club and could opt to leave.

Read the full story on GOAL here!

raphinha
(C)Getty Images