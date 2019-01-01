Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pereira favourite to land Everton job

Hammers lining up Pellegrini replacement
According to the Express, West Ham have lined up either David Moyes or Chris Hughton to take over from current boss Manuel Pellegrini.
The Chilean has reportedly been given the upcoming fixtures against Arsenal and Southampton to turn the club's fortunes around. And if he fails, it could signal a return to east London for Moyes, or a return to top-flight management for Hughton.
Everton and Newcastle chasing Djalo
According to O Jogo, Everton and Newcastle are battling it out for the signature of Pacos de Ferreira youngster Matchoi Djalo.
Juventus are also interested in the 16-year-old, but a release clause in the winger's contract could see the winger make the switch to the Premier League in January should Everton or Newcastle make a bid.
Chelsea target Marquinhos signs new Atletico Mineiro contract
Chelsea target Marquinhos has signed a new contract with current club Atletico Mineiro, extending his stay with the Brazilian outfit until 2023.
📄✍🏾 MARQUINHOS ATÉ 2023! Cria do Galo e destaque na reta final do Brasileirão, o meia @MarquimCosta10 teve seu contrato renovado até dezembro de 2023. #Galo #CriasDoGalo 🏴🏳 pic.twitter.com/bYiWYGcD2G— Atlético (@Atletico) December 8, 2019
Lampard to prioritise trio ahead of January transfer window
Chelsea will prioritise the signatures of Ben Chilwell, Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha in the January transfer window, reports Calciomercato.
Frank Lampard could have money to spend in his first transfer window in charge of the club, and could turn to Leicester's Chilwell in a bid to reinforce a defence that has conceded 24 league goals this season.
Meanwhile Zaha and Sancho would be brought in to fill the void left by Eden Hazard, with Christian Pulisic's future at Stamford Bridge still in some doubt.
Leipzig leading race for Haaland
RB Leipzig are leading the race to land RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, reports Calciomercato.
The 19-year-old is wanted by a host of top European clubs after an astonishing start to the campaing, with Manchester United, Juventus and Napoli all chasing the Norwegian.
But Salzburg's sister club Leipzig are reportedly the strongest contender's for his signature, and could make a move as early as January in order to capture one of football's most wanted talents.
Shanghai SIPG boss Pereira favourite for Everton job
The Toffees are stepping up the search for a new boss
Everton have named Shanghai SIPG boss Vitor Pereira as their number one target to replace Marco Silva, claims the Daily Mail.
Major shareholder Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright, director of football Marcel Brands and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale reportedly spoke after Saturday's win over Chelsea, with the aim of appointing an immediate successor to Silva.
And Pereira emerged as the leading candidate, although his current side want him to remain in China.