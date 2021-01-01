Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus in talks over move for Lyon star Aouar

Houssem Aouar Lyon
Juventus in talks over move for Lyon star Aouar

2021-01-27T23:58:06Z

The midfielder has also been linked with Arsenal

Juventus are set to open talks with Houssem Aouar’s representatives over a summer move, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Lyon star has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal but the Serie A champions are hoping to steal a march on the Gunners.

The 22-year-old has a contract with Lyon through 2023.

Monaco leading race for Torreira

2021-01-27T23:44:24Z

Monaco are leading the chase to land Lucas Torreira, according to AS.

The midfielder could see his loan at Atletico Madrid cut short due to a lack of playing time, with an Arsenal return appearing likely.

Should he return to north London, the Uruguayan could head straight back out on loan to the Ligue 1 outfit. 

Ramires could be set for South Africa move

2021-01-27T23:35:24Z

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires could be heading to the South African Premier Division, reports KickOff.com.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Brazilian side Palmeiras last year. 

Ramires also has clubs from Qatar and Turkey interested in his services.

2021-01-27T23:25:08Z

2021-01-27T23:07:31Z

Granada are eyeing a move for Rennes midfielder Clement Grenier, reports Le10Sport.

Grenier has been playing more frequently for Rennes lately, meaning the La Liga outfit may have to wait until he is available on a free transfer in the summer.