Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lying in wait for Mbappe

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Wylie swaps Celtic for Ballymena

2021-01-26T00:30:46Z

Ballymena United have signed teenage Celtic midfielder Ben Wylie on loan. 

 

Mallan in talks with Yeni Malatyaspor

2021-01-26T00:00:35Z

Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan has emerged a target for Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

According to the Express, the Turkish club have been given permission to speak to the 24-year-old.

Liverpool ready to pounce as Real struggle over Mbappe deal

2021-01-25T23:45:57Z

Reds ready to step in for Mbappe

Real Madrid are struggling to put together a package for Kylian Mbappe, and this could allow Liverpool to steal in.

Finaces are tight in the Spanish capital, and sanctioning a massive wage and fee for Mbappe while asking their squad to take pay cuts would cause friction.

And Mundo Deportivo is saying that Liverpool are waiting in the wings to pounce for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Burnley in talks to sign Kenny

2021-01-25T23:15:41Z

Burnley are in talks to sign defender Jonjoe Kenny from Everton.

Football Insider is saying talks are at an advanced stage and that a deal is likely to be thrashed out before the January transfer window closes.

Martins agrees new DC United deal

2021-01-25T23:00:43Z

Felipe Martins has agreed to a one-year contract extension with DC United.

The midfielder is now tied to the club through the 2021 season, with an option to extend for a further 12 months.