Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Valverde as possible Pogba replacement

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Fede Valverde Real Madrid 2019-20
Real Salt Lake monitor Corinthians midfielder

2021-02-17T00:30:00Z

Real Salt Lake are in talks with Corinthians over midfielder Mateus Vital, according to Globo Esporte. The MLS club prefers a loan with an option to buy for about $3.8 million, but Corinthians are pushing for a higher fee.

Simeone refuses to comment on Suarez clause

2021-02-17T00:10:00Z

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has no interest in speculating about Luis Suarez's reported contract clause that would give him the choice of leaving on a free transfer this summer.

Mbappe 'even happier' at PSG after beating Barca

2021-02-16T23:47:00Z

The striker said wins on big stages were a factor in how he views his current club

Speaking after his Tuesday hat-trick against Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe sounded as content as ever with PSG even as rumours have swirled about him leaving sometime in the coming years.

Valverde considered as Pogba replacement (The Sun)

2021-02-16T23:30:00Z

The Real Madrid midfielder is on Man Utd's transfer shortlist

While the possibility of Paul Pogba remaining at Manchester United long-term has grown exponentially since last year, he is still expected to draw interest from Europe's best clubs.

If he does push his way out, then Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is high on the list of potential replacements, writes The Sun.