Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aguero considers Tottenham switch

AC Milan line up trio of full-back transfer options
AC Milan intend to land a full-back to improve their depth and have identified three targets to fill that need, writes Calciomercato.
Matias Vina (Palmeiras), Junior Firpo (Barcelona) and Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) are thought to be the transfer candidates of a broad search for the Rossoneri.
Man Utd could fight with Liverpool over Konate (Eurosport)
The coveted defender is attracting significant interest from English clubs
RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate may soon find himself in the middle of a historical rivalry, as Manchester United are prepared to fight with Liverpool for his signing, claims Eurosport.
Konate, 21, has not been fit enough to receive the same amount of game time as team-mate Dayot Upamecano, who is headed to Bayern Munich this summer, but is still believed to have huge potential as a top-end defender.
Basel sack manager for 'poor results'
FC Basel and head coach Ciriaco Sforza will separate with immediate effect due to the recent poor results.— FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 (@FC_Basel_en) April 6, 2021
Current assistant Patrick Rahmen will take over on an interim basis.#FCBasel1893 pic.twitter.com/XfTC3Wdd1c
Rangers announce Tavernier deal
💙 #Tavernier2024 💙— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 6, 2021
📝 #RangersFC are today delighted to announce captain @James_Tavernier has signed a new, two-year extension to his current deal with the club, keeping him at Ibrox until the summer of 2024.
Colaco finds new home
April 6, 2021
Aguero considers Spurs switch (The Telegraph)
The Man City striker doesn't mind if Tottenham misses Champions League qualification
Sergio Aguero would be willing to join Tottenham this summer, according to The Telegraph, and would not be put off if Spurs miss the Champions League next season.
More important to the forward is adding to his Premier League goal tally and being able to stay in the country he has called home since 2011.
Coventry placed under transfer embargo
Coventry City have been placed under a transfer embargo due to administrative reasons, the club has announced on its website.
“It’s ridiculous that the EFL's regulations on this do not replicate [the more relaxed] approach that the government has taken, especially when they have amended other rules of their during the pandemic," said chief executive Dave Boddy.