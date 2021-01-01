Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plotting Neves swoop

Defender could leave City after falling out of favour

Barcelona are showing renewed interest in Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

Sport claims the Catalan side could make a move for the centre-back as they look to strengthen their back line.

Barca cannot afford to buy the Spain international, however, and could try to talk City down from their current asking price by offering Sergi Roberto in an exchange deal.

City have been linked with a move for Roberto who would only consider departing Camp Nou to team up with his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola.