Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plotting Neves swoop

Marseille target Ireland Under-21 star
Marseille want to sign Ireland Under-21 squad member Anselmo Garcia McNulty, who plays for Wolfsburg.
According to Sky Germany, OM head coach Jorge Sampaoli is particularly keen on the youngster.
Giroud hints at possible Milan switch despite Chelsea contract extension
Olivier Giroud has suggested that he could yet leave Chelsea for AC Milan.
Barcelona will not raise Wijnaldum offer
Barcelona are not willing to raise their offer for Georginio Wijnaldum in the face of interest from PSG.
Sport reports the Catalans refuse to get into an auction for the midfielder, with the Ligue 1 side having offered a financially superior deal.
Kante on his Chelsea future
N'Golo Kante is not considering leaving Chelsea.
“I've been at Chelsea for five years,” he said. “I have had many good years there and hope to have many more. The Champions League is the climax of five years spent at the club. My future is not something I consider. I have two years of contract left and I feel good there."
Morata destined for Juventus return
Alvaro Morata is destined to return to Juventus, according to Calciomercato.
The Atletico Madrid striker, who spent the last season on loan in Turin, is set to return for the 2020-21 season, with the loan fee set at €10m.
Barca want Laporte as part of Roberto move to Man City (Sport)
Defender could leave City after falling out of favour
Barcelona are showing renewed interest in Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.
Sport claims the Catalan side could make a move for the centre-back as they look to strengthen their back line.
Barca cannot afford to buy the Spain international, however, and could try to talk City down from their current asking price by offering Sergi Roberto in an exchange deal.
City have been linked with a move for Roberto who would only consider departing Camp Nou to team up with his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola.
Basaksehir want to keep Duarte
Turkish side Basaksehir want to sign Leo Duarte on a permanent basis from AC Milan, Calciomercato reports.
The defender was on loan at the Super Lig outfit, who could trigger his buying option for €5.5 million.
Arsenal use Bellerin to challenge Man Utd to Trippier signing
Arsenal are eager to beat Manchester United to the signing of Kieran Trippier this summer.
The Red Devils are said to be trageting the full-back after his excellent season at Atletico Madrid, but Marca reports Arsenal are willing to offer Hector Bellerin to the Spanish side as part of an exchange.
Trippier is said to be happy at Atletico but a move back to England cannot be ruled out.
Aston Villa to make Ward-Prowse bid
Aston Villa hope to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton this summer, The Guardian reports.
The Premier League side believe he would be the ideal signing to add to help strengthen their midfield.
Inter president Zhang reveals why Conte left
Inter president Steven Zhang has revealed why Antonio Conte left his post with Serie A champions, admitting "our different views led to the separation".
Conte departed San Siro by mutual consent on May 26, bringing to an end his two-year spell with the Nerazzurri who stormed to their first Scudetto in 11 years under the Italian last season.
It has been reported that Conte walked away from Inter after being told they would need to sell a number of first-team players to cut costs, with Zhang now confirming that he was not prepared to compromise amid the financial uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read the full story on Goal.
'Zaha is exactly the player Arsenal need'
Wilfred Zaha "is exactly the kind of player Arsenal need" according to Emmanuel Petit, who has urged the Gunners to snap up the want-away Crystal Palace winger this summer.
Zaha is attracting attention from a number of clubs after another impressive individual campaign at Selhurst Park including Everton and Tottenham, with Goal reporting that the 28-year-old could be available for around £40 million ($57m) when the transfer window reopens.
Petit wants to see Arsenal swoop in and steal Zaha's signature from under the nose of their Premier League rivals, and thinks the Ivorian has the ability to add a new dimension to Mikel Arteta's side.
Read the full story on Goal.
Milan target Barca ace Firpo
Milan have identified Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri were originally planning to keep Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot, but the Red Devils won't sell him for less than €20 million (£17m/$24m).
Milan have now turned their attention to Firpo, who could be available for a bargain price this summer.
Deschamps open to new France contract
Didier Deschamps has opened the door to extending his contract with France, while adding to the calls for N'Golo Kante to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.
Deschamps is currently preparing Les Bleus for this summer's European Championships, where they will be aiming to go one better than their appearance in the 2016 final.
The 52-year-old is into the ninth year of his reign in charge of the national team but only has 12 months remaining on his current deal, and hopes to be offered fresh terms after overseeing their latest major tournament.
Read the full story on Goal.
Wijnaldum to opt for PSG over Barca
Georginio Wijnaldum has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona have NO intention to raise their bid after they agreement ready by 2 weeks and medicals planned. 🚨🇳🇱— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2021
Gini is now set to accept PSG proposal until 2024 with salary more than doubled [compared to Barça bid]. https://t.co/ImrYvlaMWg
Chelsea open to Ziyech sale (Calcio Mercato)
Moroccan winger attracting attention from Italy
Chelsea are open to selling Hakim Ziyech in the summer transfer window - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Moroccan winger joined the Blues from Ajax for £37 million ($52m) last year, but struggled to live up to expectations in his first season at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea could let Ziyech go if they receive a suitable offer, with Napoli and Milan thought to be considering summer bids.
Arsenal plotting Neves swoop (The Times)
Portuguese star touted for Emirates switch
Arsenal are plotting a summer swoop for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves - according to The Times.
The Gunners see the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Dani Ceballos, who is set to return to Real Madrid after the expiration of his latest loan deal at Emirates Stadium.
Neves has two years remaining on his contract at Wolves and could be available for around £35 million ($50m) this summer.
Simeone eager to bring Lautaro to Atletico
Diego Simeone is eager to bring Inter forward Lautaro Martinez to Atletico Madrid - according to AS.
The Argentine has asked the club to make a move for the 23-year-old as he prepares to commit to a new three-year contract at Wanda Metropolitano.
Atletico will likely have to pay around €70 million (£60m/$85m) to prise Lautaro away from Inter, who are trying to raise funds through player sales amid a financial crisis.
Norwich & Burnley vying for Liverpool's Williams
Norwich and Burnley are vying for the signature of Liverpool full-back Neco Williams - according to TEAMtalk.
Both clubs are eager to bring in the 20-year-old on loan when the transfer window reopens.
Williams, who is under contract at Liverpool until 2025, and made six Premier League appearances for the club last season.
Ancelotti wants Kounde to be first Real signing
Carlo Ancelotti wants Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to be his first signing after returning to Real Madrid as head coach - according to Foot Mercato.
The Italian tactician is prioritising a new centre-half, but Real will have to pay around €80 million (£69m/$97m) to land Kounde.
A number of Premier League clubs have also been linked with Kounde, who helped Sevilla finish fourth in La Liga last term.
Leeds interested in Harroui
Sparta Rotterdam midfielder Abdou Harroui is the subject of interest from Leeds United - according to Football Insider.
Brighton are also interested in the 23-year-old, who could be sold for a cut-price fee before his contract expires in 2022.
Harroui featured in the U21 European Championships for the Netherlands as they made it to the semi-finals before being knocked out by Germany.
Fofana apologises for being photographed in Arsenal shirt
💙🦊 I'm not a good coach we lost 20 to 5 😂😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/E9tLrgyNsJ— LAWESTT (@Wesley_Fofanaa) June 5, 2021
Allegri's mentor reveals Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea snubs
Massimiliano Allegri's coaching mentor, Giovanni Galeone, claims a man back at Juventus for a second spell snubbed approaches from Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain during a previous stint with the Bianconeri.
A highly rated 53-year-old finds himself back in Turin two years on from being relieved of his duties in the same post on the back of five Serie A title triumphs.
Allegri saw his stock soar during that trophy-laden tenure, with questions asked of his future plans by leading sides in Spain, England and France as high-profile posts became available or change in said dugouts was mulled over.
Read the full story on Goal.
Brentford eye Fuentes move
Brentford are eyeing a move for Junior FC full-back Gabriel Fuentes, reports The Sun.
The newly promoted Premier League side are hoping to land the 24-year-old to provide competition for left-back Rico Henry.
Fuentes, a Colombia international, could move for just £1.3 million due to his contract expiring in 2022.
Spurs eye Ten Hag after Conte talks collapse
Tottenham will renew their pursuit of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag after talks with Antonio Conte collapsed, reports the Mirror.
Conte was closing in on a deal to take over as Spurs boss but the club and the former Inter boss ultimately decided against the move.
Ten Hag has been a favourite in north London for some time and could be in charge come 2021-22.
Harit attracting Serie A tussle
AC Milan and Napoli, along with Villarreal, are in the hunt for Schalke's Amine Harit, per Foot Mercato.
The Morocco international has caught the eye of the two Serie A clubs, plus the newly minted Europa League champions.
The 23-year-old previously started his senior career with Nantes.
Busio attracting Serie A interest (ESPN)
MLS teenager on Italian radar
Sporting Kansas City's Gianluca Busio is in the sights of several Serie A clubs, per ESPN.
The teenager, who holds Italian citizenship, would qualify as a domestic player if he made the move to Europe.
Fiorentina have previously had a bid knocked back for the MLS man.
Courtois: Hazard '100 per cent' at Madrid
Thibaut Courtois has insisted that Eden Hazard will "100 per cent" remain at Real Madrid next season.
Hazard's first two seasons at Real have fallen short of expectations, as injuries and lack of form have seen him fail to live up to his €100 million (£86m/$122m) transfer fee from Chelsea.
But amid talk Madrid could look to cut their losses, Hazard's team-mate for club and country has backed him to remain at the Bernabeu.
Barca to offer Moriba extension
Barcelona plan to offer a new contract to Ilaix Moriba, amid interest from a host of European rivals, claims Marca.
Currently contracted through 2022, the youngster - who came off the bench to win the Copa del Rey last season - has caught the eye of several sides.
But Barca hope to tie him down beyond then after he impressed with his performances.
Ferguson snubs Madrid move
Duncan Ferguson has spurned a chance to move to Real Madrid to join Carlo Ancelotti's staff, instead hoping to land the Everton head coaching role, claims The Sun.
The Toffees favourite is hopeful that he may have done enough to sway the board to appoint him as his former boss' successor at Goodison Park.
Ferguson previously was in charge as an interim in 2019.
Man City hopeful of Fernandinho stay
Manchester City remain hopeful that Fernandinho will agree to stay at the Etihad Stadium next season, says The Mirror.
The club captain, who is out of contract, has wanted a two-year deal rather than the 12-month extension previously offered.
But City feel they may still keep him on the books with an offer of a role within the club once he hangs up his boots.
Rashford to undergo surgery after Euros
Marcus Rashford will undergo surgery after Euro 2020, according to the Mirror.
The England and Manchester United striker battled foot and shoulder injuries down the stretch of the 2020-21 season, but has put off fixing the issues until after the Euros.
It's believed Rashford will have foot surgery but he could also have an operation on his shoulder, and he could miss the start of the 2021-22 season.
Man Utd agree Sancho personal terms (The Mirror)
England international poised for Old Trafford move
Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Jadon Sancho as the prospect of a move from Borussia Dortmund grows nearer, claims The Mirror.
A year on from the two clubs' protracted transfer saga over the England international, the Bundesliga outfit seem willing to let one of their prize assets return to England.
Now, all that seemingly remains is to sort out the price and manner of payment, with Sancho having reportedly settled the finer points of his deal with the Old Trafford side.
Parker eyed as Woodgate replacement
Jonathan Woodgate's position at Bournemouth looks to be under serious threat, with Scott Parker eyed as a replacement, says The Sun.
The former England man failed to steer the Cherries back to the Premier League and could now pay the price for his shortfall.
Parker, in charge of recently relegated Fulham, is atop the wish list on the south coast.