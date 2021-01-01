Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Next Spurs boss to be given Bale choice

Arsenal move for Kamara
Glen Kamara is drawing interest from Arsenal, says Football Insider, with the Rangers midfielder potentially ready to return to the place he spent time as an academy member.
The Gunners are ready to offer the 25-year-old a five-year contract as they seek help in central areas.
Rangers will try to keep Kamara by offering an improved deal.
Next Tottenham boss will be given Bale choice (Daily Mail)
Levy will let his next hire decide on the on-loan winger
Gareth's Bale's future will be decided by whomever Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy hires as the club's next permanent manager, claims the Daily Mail.
Interim boss Ryan Mason declined to speculate on Bale when asked this past weekend, and the choice could be outside his control if Levy brings in an outside candidate to Spurs' dugout.
Bale, on loan from Real Madrid, netted a hat-trick this past weekend against Sheffield United and has scored nine league goals for the season.
Gladbach transfer choices gain clarity
Borussia Monchengladbach are likely to lose Marcus Thuram and Denis Zakaria this summer, claims Bild, but they are in position to keep key young midfielder Florian Neuhaus and centre-back Matthias Ginter in a boost for their 2021-22 ambitions.
The club has known a difficult window could arrive after head coach Marco Rose left for Dortmund, so preventing an all-out exodus appears the top priority.
Leverkusen in the mix for Jorge
Bayer Leverkusen will try to sign Santos attacker Kaio Jorge this summer, writes Kicker, but they must fight off Juventus and likely several other clubs to make that happen.
Jorge, 19, is one of Brazil's top prospects still stationed in South America and made Goal's 2021 NXGN list.
Voro takes charge at Valencia
Salvador "Voro" Gonzalez has been named the caretaker manager of Valencia after the club sacked Javi Gracia.
📹 Voro has led the training session at Paterna training ground. #JuntsAnemAMUNT pic.twitter.com/ylHXiW50Kt— Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) May 3, 2021
Iturbe set for free agency
Former Roma forward Juan Iturbe will be a free agent as his contract with Pumas will soon be terminated, according to ESPN Deportes.
The 27-year-old born in Argentina has played in Mexico for the past five seasons after spending his formative football years in Europe.