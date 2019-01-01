Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang in talks over new Arsenal deal

Gourvennec in contention for Lyon job
Guingamp boss Jocelyn Gourvennec has emerged as a candidate for the vacant manager's position at Lyon, reports Le Parisien.
Laurent Blanc and Rudi Garcia were believed to be the two frontrunners to succeed Sylvinho, who was sacked after last weekend's defeat to rivals Saint-Etienne.
However, Gourvennec is now also in the running after impressing president Jean-Michel Aulas, though sporting director Juninho is not believed to be as keen on the former Bordeaux boss.
Newcastle eye QPR youngster Manning
Newcastle are ready to make a move for QPR's Ryan Manning in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.
The 23-year-old was originally a midfielder but has impressed since being moved to left-back for QPR this season.
That has attracted the attention of Newcastle boss Steve Bruce as he assesses his plans for the January transfer window.
Arsenal open Aubameyang talks
Striker set to extend stay in north London
Arsenal are in talks with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new deal at Emirates Stadium, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 30-year-old's current deal still has two years to run but the Gunners are ready to offer fresh terms through to 2023.
Aubameyang has scored 49 goals in 75 appearances for the club since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.
Fernandinho to be offered new City deal
Manchester City are ready to open talks with veteran midfielder Fernandinho over a new deal at Etihad Stadium, reports The Sun.
The 34-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is free to discuss terms with rival clubs from January.
However, City are keen to keep him at the club for another 12 months after being impressed with the way he has helped lead the side following the departure of club captain Vincent Kompany.
United to use technology to help transfer plans
Manchester United have subscribed to a Spanish consultancy service to aid their player recruitment, reports the Daily Mail.
Madrid-based company Driblab has a detailed database evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of more than 100,000 players from the age of 16.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed not to panic buy in January despite the club's inconsistent start to the season.
Barca open to Rakitic sale in January
Barcelona are ready to sell Ivan Rakitic in January after the Croatia midfielder slipped out of favour at Camp Nou, reports AS.
The 31-year-old has grown frustrated with life in Catalonia after making just one start for the club so far this season.
Barca rejected an approach from Juventus over the summer but are now willing to consider offers when the transfer window reopens.
Juventus to open Pjanic contract talks
Juventus are ready to offer Miralem Pjanic a new deal in order to ward off rival clubs interested in his services, according to Calciomercato.
The 29-year-old's current deal still has four years to run but Juve are ready to reward him with improved terms.
Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United are all believed to be monitoring the Bosnia and Herzegovina international.