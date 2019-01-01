Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba clear to leave as Man Utd eye Van de Beek & Saul as replacements

Italian coach could be set to replace Unai Emery

are eager to speak to Carlo Ancelotti over replacing Unai Emery as coach of the Premier League side.

The Gunners are looking for a new permanent boss and the Italian became available on Tuesday when he was sacked by .

The Daily Mail claims that Arsenal were waiting on Ancelotti’s future to be resolved at Napoli before approaching him, and they are now free to act on their interest.