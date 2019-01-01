Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and PSG chase Leicester star Pereira

Man Utd and PSG chase Pereira
A host of Serie A clubs are also thought to be interested
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are chasing the signature of Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira, according to Le10sport.
The pair are leading the chase, but there is also thought to be strong interest in the right-back from Italy.
Leicester are set to reject any offers in January, but a summer move may be inevitable if the player's head is turned.
Salzburg to keep Hwang amid Wolves interest
Red Bull Salzburg are set to keep hold of Hwang Hee-chan amid strong interest from Wolves, according to Kurier.
The striker's switch to Molineux had appeared to be all but confirmed, but Salzburg feel confident they will be in a position to reject anything other than a very significant offer.
With Takumi Minamino's move to Liverpool a done deal and Erling Haaland very likely to follow him out the door, the Austrian side are reluctant to sell a third member of their deadly forward line.
Lille to recall Faraj from Beleneses loan
Lille are planning to recall Imad Faraj from his loan at Portuguese side Beleneses SAD, according to France Football.
The 20-year-old winger has played just 105 minutes in all competitions since joining and has not been in a league matchday squad since September.
Lille are considering a loan to a Ligue 2 side in order to further Faraj's development.
Marseille to reject offers for Sanson
Marseille are set to reject offers for midfielder Morgan Sanson in January, according to La Provence.
The 25-year-old was the subject of interest from West Ham in the summer, but Everton and Southampton appear to be leading the race this time around.
Manchester United and Tottenham have also been linked, but Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare appears to be their primary target.
Collin re-signs with Philadelphia Union
The Philadelphia Union have announced that Aurelien Collin has re-signed with the club.
The 33-year-old centre-back joined on a free transfer last season and has penned another one-year deal.
He provided cover in defence, making seven appearances last term.