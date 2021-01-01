Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City lead Kane chase

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Harry Kane, Tottenham 2020-21
Peterborough 'delighted' at defender's extension

2021-05-18T22:55:00Z

Solskjaer refuses to rule out striker signing

2021-05-18T22:45:00Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out Manchester United adding a striker this summer despite Edinson Cavani signing a contract extension. 

The manager knows it will take a deep squad to compete at the top of the Premier League with Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Man Utd 2020-21
Saints track £5.5m Konan

2021-05-18T22:35:00Z

Southampton view Reims defender Ghislain Konan as a possible full-back replacement for Ryan Bertrand, according to the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old left-back would cost the Saints a fee in the range of £5.5 million.

Aston Villa has also been linked with Konan.

Arteta hurt by Luiz's imminent exit

2021-05-18T22:25:00Z

Mikel Arteta has admitted the loss of David Luiz this summer, which has been mutually agreed upon by Arsenal and the defender, will cause him pain.

“He’s been very helpful every time with the team and I feel sadness as well because you get attached to the players emotionally," the manager said.

David Luiz Arsenal

Pep not drawn in by Kane reports

2021-05-18T22:15:00Z

Despite the rumours about Manchester City leading the chase for Tottenham's star striker, manager Pep Guardiola has kept his focus away from the upcoming window.

Man City lead Kane chase (Daily Mail)

2021-05-18T22:00:00Z

Speculation on the striker's future has kicked into top gear after reportedly asked for a transfer

Manchester City have emerged as the frontrunners for disgruntled Tottenham forward Harry Kane, claims the Daily Mail.

The English attacker has scored 165 goals in his Premier League career and would be brought in to replicate that kind of production in place of departing club legend Sergio Aguero.