Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to move for Eriksen in January

Sampaoli on Lyon's coaching short list
Former Chile and Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli is on Lyon's short list for their vacant managerial position, Le10Sport claims.
Sampaoli, currently managing Santos FC in Brazil, is joined by Rudi Garcia and Laurent Blanc as they club looks to replace Sylvinho, who was sacked on Monday.
Lyon have yet to open negotiations over Sampaoli or Garcia, making Blanc the favourite for the job as of now.
Real Madrid to move for Eriksen in January
The Blancos don't want to wait to sign the midfielder on a free
Real Madrid will move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in January, Marca reports.
Eriksen can leave Spurs on a free transfer at the end of the season but Madrid do not want to leave anything to chance and will bid for the 27-year-old in the winter instead.
Tottenham have accepted that Eriksen is on his way out and will look to cash in on the Dane in January rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.
Ozil fears he's played his last game for Arsenal
The Gunners will look to offload the German in January
Mesut Ozil fears he may have already played his last game for Arsenal, according to the Mirror.
The 30-year-old has made just two total appearances for the Gunners this season, most recently playing against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.
Unai Emery does not see the German as a fit for his system and Arsenal will look to offload the playmaker in January.
Juventus to target Emerson in January
Juventus are looking to sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri in January, according to Calciomercato.
The Italy international has a contract with Chelsea through 2022 and is currently considering a proposal from the Blues to extend that deal through 2024.
But Maurizio Sarri, who coached Emerson at Chelsea, is hoping to add his former charge to the mix this winter.
Cech signs for ice hockey team
Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has signed with ice hockey team Guildford Phoenix.
The 37-year-old is set to debut in goal for the team on Friday as he looks to start a second career after retiring from football earlier this year.
Wolves & Aston Villa chasing Bolton winger
Wolves and Aston Villa are both looking to sign Bolton Wanderers winger Dennis Politic, according to Football Insider.
The 19-year-old has impressed with the League One side this season, scoring two goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.
Wolves are considering a January move for the Romanian youth international.