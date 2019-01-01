Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye £100m Sancho bid as Man City withdraw

AC Milan want Southampton's Cedric
Cedric Soares could be heading back to Italy to join AC Milan, according to reports.
The Southampton right-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter but has struggled for playing time since returning to England.
His contract expires at the end of the season and Milan are considering approaching him.
Chelsea eye club-record Sancho bid
Man City won't use option to re-sign winger
Chelsea are ready to make a club-record offer to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, while Manchester City have backed out of the race to sign him.
Manchester United are also said to be desperate to land the England international, but The Daily Mail claims Chelsea have made him a top target after having their transfer ban lifted.
The Blues will have to offer upwards of £100 million ($131m) for the winger, and they have been given a boost as The Mirror says City will not act on their option to bring him back.
Mourinho eyes Roma star Dzeko as Kane cover
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has made Edin Dzeko one of his top targets for the January transfer window.
The Mirror claims the London outfit will send scouts to watch the Roma striker in action at the Portuguese coach’s behest as they look for cover for Harry Kane.
Arsenal lead Premier League clubs in Smalling battle
Centre-back also wanted by Everton and Leicester
Chris Smalling could be offered a route back to the Premier League by Arsenal, according to The Mirror.
The centre-back has impressed at Roma since joining on loan from Manchester United and he is reportedly eager to sign a permanent deal in Italy.
But Arsenal are considering a move for him and they are not the only English teams interested, as Everton and Leicester have also been linked.
Juventus & Barcelona deal at risk of collapse
Negotiations between Juventus and Barcelona over a January swap deal for Emre Can and Ivan Rakitic have been disrupted, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Serie A side have been heavily linked with a move for Rakitic in January and Barca are reportedly eager to get Emre Can in exchange.
While the two clubs have held talks over a potential deal, Juventus could be forced to back out after Sami Khedira suffered an injury, leaving them lacking options in midfield.
Chelsea consider January bid for Ake
Chelsea are considering a bid for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake to replace Antonio Rudiger.
The Telegraph claims manager Frank Lampard will assess Rudiger on his return from injury. If he feels they need a better option, a January offer for Ake looks likely.