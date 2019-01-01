Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho the front-runner for Arsenal job

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Rodgers could never manage Man Utd - Carragher

2019-11-01T00:45:30Z

Brendan Rodgers will never manage Manchester United because of his history with Liverpool, Jamier Carragher says, but the Leicester City boss would be a good fit for Arsenal or Chelsea.

Rodgers narrowly missed out on the Premier League title during his three years in charge of the Reds before he was sacked in October 2015, clearing the way for Jurgen Klopp to take over.

While Liverpool have improved drastically since then his departure, Rodgers went on to enjoy a successfull spell at Celtic and has had a big impact at Leicester since taking over in March this year.

Juve refloat Isco interest

2019-10-31T23:30:16Z

Juventus are ready to make another attempt to sign Isco from Real Madrid, claims Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato). 

Isco has long been a favourite of coach Maurizio Sarri, who was linked to the player back in his days at Chelsea

But the Spaniard will not come cheap,  with Madrid likely to hold out for a fee of around €70 million (£60.3m/$78.1m).  

Roma open talks with Man Utd over Smalling

2019-10-31T23:26:33Z

Roma are hoping to close a permanent deal with Manchester United for defender Chris Smalling, claims the Express

Smalling has made a big impression in Italy since signing on loan, but that deal did not include a purchase option, meaning Roma will have to negotiate a sale.

Juventus watch Tahith Chong

2019-10-31T23:22:49Z

Juventus are ready to swoop for Manchester United starlet Tahith Chong, according to the Daily Mail

The 19-year-old winger is in the final season of his contract at Old Trafford, with a new deal yet to be agreed. 

The Italians are hoping for a repeat of their success in luring a young Paul Pogba on a free transfer to Turin, where he developed into one of the world's finest midfielders before returning to United.

Palace chase Brewster loan deal

2019-10-31T23:17:40Z

Crystal Palace are pursuing a loan deal for Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, claims the Sun

Brewster, 19, has only featured for the Reds in the Carabao Cup this season and could be made available for a temporary switch in January.

Mourinho the front-runner for Arsenal job

2019-10-31T23:15:30Z

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is one of the favourites to become the next Arsenal manager, according to the Daily Mail

The newspaper states that the odds on Mourinho succeeding Unai Emery have been slashed to just 4/1 in the last few days. 

Emery has found himself under pressure at the Emirates Stadium after an underwhelming start to the season, which has included this week's strife with captain Granit Xhaka.